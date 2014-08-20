“There’s something about any man holding a baby that makes him hot,” says Buzzfeed, in its introduction to a list of 22 “hot guys with cute babies.” Yet there's no list of hot girls with cute babies; holding a baby doesn't make a woman a hero. Women are expected to do the majority of childcare, and men are praised when they chip in at all.

One unfortunate real-world application of that persistent double standard, according to a new study, may be that people are more supportive when fathers ask for flexible work arrangements to accommodate childcare than when mothers make the same requests. These men are also more likely to be perceived as admirable and less likely to be seen as uncommitted to their careers. Christin Munsch, associate professor of sociology at Furman University in South Carolina, presented her research Monday at the annual convention of the American Sociological Association in San Francisco.

Munsch recruited 646 people online and gave them transcripts of a (fabricated) conversation between an employee and an HR representative, in which the employee either requested a flexible work arrangement, or, in the control condition, asked for more information about his or her benefits. The online recruits were evenly split by gender and ranged in age from 18 to 65. Munsch played with a few variables in the non-control transcript. One was the gender of the employee: Half the time, the employee was presented as a man called Kevin; half the time, she was a woman called Karen. Another was the type of arrangement the employee requested: sometimes, the employee asked to change his or her schedule, proposing to start and finish a few hours earlier; other times, the employee asked to switch the location of his or her work, proposing to work from home a couple days a week but maintain the same hours. The third variable was the justification Kevin or Karen offered for the request. In some cases, it was related to childcare, with the employee saying he or she would work from home or come home earlier to take care of a daughter; in others, the employee offered up environmental or health-related explanations, like reducing his or her carbon footprint by working from home or leaving early to train for a bicycle race. In all cases, the employee assured the HR rep that the situation would last only six months.

After reading the transcripts, participants were asked how likely they would be to grant the request, as well as how likely they would be to recommend the employee for a promotion. They were also asked to evaluate the employee on several traits, some personal—how “likeable” and “admirable” he or she seemed—and some professional—dependability, dedication, commitment.