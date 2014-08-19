On Monday, addressing the death of Michael Brown and the ensuing unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, President Barack Obama said that "a gulf of mistrust exists between local residents and law enforcement. In too many communities, too many young men of color are left behind and seen only as objects of fear." He called for listening over shouting, unity over division. "And that’s how we bring about justice, and that’s how we bring about peace."

To some, those words weren't enough. “Barack Obama is either very tired, doesn’t believe a single word he’s saying re: Michael Brown, or both,” Slate writer Jamelle Bouie tweeted. Others, like Vox's Ezra Klein, defended the measured speech. “The problem is the White House no longer believes Obama can bridge divides,” Klein wrote. “They believe — with good reason — that he widens them.”

On the issue of race, that may be true; an impassioned speech on racial inequality could only further polarize the country and inflame tensions in Ferguson. But there is no excuse for the president's tepid remarks on the Ferguson Police Department's militarized police response to the protests in Ferguson.

Reporting from Ferguson has shown that the police's response has only exacerbated tensions. CNN’s Jake Tapper, reporting Monday near the protests, said, "Nobody is threatening anything. Nobody is doing anything. None of the stores here that I can see are being looted. There is no violence…. Absolutely there have been looters. Absolutely, over the last nine days there's been violence. But there is nothing going on this street right now that merits this scene out of Bagram. Nothing. So if people wonder why the people of Ferguson, Missouri, are so upset, this is part of the reason.”