There are still some questions about this case. Some news sources report that she was 21 to 23 weeks pregnant, not eight, when she sought medical help. Further, we don’t know why the obstetrician, while agreeing that the woman was suicidal, refused to allow the abortion. It may be because there seems to be a loophole in the law, which stipulates that allowing an abortion because of suicide risk must be based on opinion “formed in good faith which has regard to the need to preserve unborn human life as far as practicable.” A right-to-life mentality might construe this as allowing the alternative procedure that was actually used: Forcibly hydrating the woman until the fetus was viable, then cutting it out of her. Finally, the reasons why the woman ultimately consented to the Caesarian section are unclear. She was certainly under duress, and may well have been told that, being so far into the pregnancy, she couldn’t get an abortion anywhere else.

But all that is irrelevant. What we have is a draconian law that, in lieu of a legal abortion, allows a woman to be restrained, force-fed, and surgically invaded by the state. Only the most diehard right-to-lifers (i.e., the Catholic Church) would find that acceptable. But of course the strictures of the law were designed to placate the Church.

The Catholic Church hasn't shown any sympathy for the woman. Instead, the newest Catholic bishop of Ireland, Kevin Doran, Bishop of Elphin, went public with his opinion that the woman should have been forced to stay pregnant for longer:

“You are creating greater risks for the child by terminating pregnancy at an early stage,” he said. He also said: “I don’t think that anybody has established the right of a mother to terminate the pregnancy because she feels that she’s at risk of suicide”.

Apparently the good Bishop has no problem with having the woman strapped down for another eleven weeks or so, force-fed while her fetus comes to full term.

This whole scenario conjures up images of the Catholic Inquisition: women tied to boards and tortured. This poor victim, after having been raped and forced from her native land, was then strapped down, intubated, and forced to serve as an incubator for a fetus that nobody wants—save the Catholic Church. And of course the Church had no problems with the previous law preventing all abortions, nor apparently with the present law that won’t allow abortion if a woman harbors a deformed fetus, or one produced by rape or incest. Even if the woman is suicidal or her life otherwise endangered by the pregnancy, the law's “preserve-unborn-life” clause always offers a loophole.

Official Catholicism has long been left in the dust by society’s opinions about women’s rights. This case has made palpably clear the Church’s barbarity and lack of concern for the well-being of pregnant women at the expense of Church doctrine. The people of Ireland want a liberalization of Ireland’s abortion laws, as does the United Nations, which claims that Irish law treats women like “vessels.” Only the Church, clinging to its antiquated view of “unborn human life,” objects.

How long can an institution continue to force a medieval morality on a country that doesn’t want it? Apparently, for many years. But it’s time for the people of Ireland to reject the retrograde and sexist mentality of Catholicism. Given the power of the Church in Ireland—similar to the power of the National Rifle Association in the U.S., which overrides the will of the people by threatening legislators with defeat—abortion reform will be slow. But even the Church must eventually bow to reason and public opinion. The only question is how many more women must suffer before the Irish government comes to its senses.