But grand juries rarely use such power. Instead, most just follow the lead of prosecutors, giving them enormous leeway. Not only do the prosecutors get to decide what charges to seek. They also end up choosing what evidence to bring forward—and how to present it. That’s particularly true in Missouri, I’m told, because it’s relatively rare for witnesses to provide testimony directly. Usually police officers read summaries of witness reports. Normal rules of evidence don’t apply; hearstay testimony is admissible. And of course there’s no opposing lawyer to make counter-arguments. “Grand juries are willing to exercise judgment and reject cases, but it doesn’t happen often,” says Frank Bowman, a professor of law at the University of Missouri. “They will be heavily influenced by the position of the prosecutor, whose views may be the only ones expressed—remember, there’s no representation of the defense overall.”

For these reasons, it’s no exaggeration to say the grand jury system is rigged in favor of prosecutors who want to get convictions. As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich if that’s what a prosecutor wants. But cases of alleged police misconduct are an occasional exception to this rule, because prosecutors work closely with police and—as a result—may be reluctant to pursue such cases aggressively. That would seem to be a real danger in the Brown case. As Angela Davis wrote for the New Republic last week, the prosecutor in this case is Bob McCollough, who has held the publicly elected position of St. Louis county prosecutor for 23 years. A few days ago, McCollough was openly critical of Governor Jay Nixon for calling upon state troopers to take over security Ferguson, calling the decision “shameful” and suggesting the decision “denigrated the men and women of the county police department.” McCollough’s father, a police officer, died in the line of duty—and he’s compiled a record of coming down hard on suspected criminals.

Community leaders, including several elected officials, have called upon Nixon to replace McCollough with a special prosecutor. Nixon has said he won’t exercise that power, even though he has it. McCollough, for his part, has said the questions about his integrity are nonsense.

The other problem with the case against Wilson is that the evidence is murkier than many people seem to realize. Witnesses agree on how the incident between Wilson and Brown began. Wilson, in his squad car, spotted Brown and a friend walking down the middle of the street. Words were exchanged and some kind of altercation ensued. But what happened next is very much in dispute, as a story in the New York Times lays out today.

According to one version of the story, Wilson was the aggressor. In one telling, the officer grabbed Brown by the neck and pulled him down to the squad car. Brown freed himself and took off, prompting Wilson to pursue and open fire. Eventually Brown stopped, turned around, and was trying to surrender when Wilson shot him dead. A private autopsy, conducted by the family, showed that Brown was shot at least six times, including once to the top of the head. The angle of that shot, the one that likely killed him, suggests that Brown, who stood at six-foot-four, had his head down when the bullet hit. That would be consistent with Brown trying to surrender.