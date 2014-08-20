Two months ago today, I wrote an article explaining how growing GOP resistance to a recently proposed EPA rule to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, made a confrontation between the White House and congressional Republicans—including a possible government shutdown—much more likely to occur after the November midterm election than before.

Today, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell himself confirmed my hunch. McConnell sat down for an interview in Kentucky with Politico Senate reporter Manu Raju, and laid out the strategy.

Mitch McConnell has a game plan to confront President Barack Obama with a stark choice next year: Accept bills reining in the administration’s policies or veto them and risk a government shutdown. In an extensive interview here, the typically reserved McConnell laid out his clearest thinking yet of how he would lead the Senate if Republicans gain control of the chamber. The emerging strategy: Attach riders to spending bills that would limit Obama policies on everything from the environment to health care, consider using an arcane budget tactic to circumvent Democratic filibusters and force the president to “move to the center” if he wants to get any new legislation through Congress. In short, it’s a recipe for a confrontational end to the Obama presidency. “We’re going to pass spending bills, and they’re going to have a lot of restrictions on the activities of the bureaucracy,” McConnell said in an interview aboard his campaign bus traveling through Western Kentucky coal country. “That’s something he won’t like, but that will be done. I guarantee it.”

There’s much more in the article. But the promise of brinksmanship is the most important revelation. It’s certainly the most important to Democrats, who are trying to convince voters that a Republican Senate would be a setback for the country. And it’s important because it sets a level of expectation among Republicans in Congress that will be very difficult to ratchet back.

McConnell's is a dangerous strategy—more dangerous than the ones that defined both of the last two Congresses. Because if Republicans claim the Senate, they will find themselves at the apogee of their power under Barack Obama, just as Obama reaches the point where he has the least to lose by calling their bluff. Obama will have no more elections in front of him, and thus no reason to cave. Republicans will be less inclined to back down than at any point in the past four years, and won’t have Harry Reid to blame for their inability to control the agenda.