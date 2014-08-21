Can Democrats turn Obamacare into a political advantage? Senator Mark Pryor seems to think so.

Pryor, who is fighting a tough reelection battle in Arkansas, has just released a new television ad touting his support for the Affordable Care Act. In the ad, Pryor talks about his own bout with cancer—and about his fights with insurance companies that refused payment for treatments. “No one should be fighting an insurance company while you’re fighting for your life,” Pryor says. “That’s why I helped pass a law that prevents insurance companies from canceling your policy if you get sick, or deny coverage for preexisting conditions.”

This isn’t just some ad the Pryor campaign posted online, in order to gin up donations from liberals. Greg Sargent of the Washington Post reports that it’s airing across the state, at a cost that runs into hundreds of thousands of dollars. And while one ad does not a political trend make, you don’t have to squint to see signs that the politics of Obamacare are shifting. Bloomberg News just did a study of Republican television ads and discovered that mentions of Obamacare are way down from where they were a few months ago. Meanwhile, as Sargent has pointed out several times, Republican Senators and Senate candidates are struggling to explain their opposition to the law, even in conservative states.

This doesn’t mean Obamacare has suddenly become popular. Its standing in the polls is at record lows, while Obama himself remains politically toxic across much of the South. That probably explains why Pryor’s ad conspicuously avoids mentioning the law or the president by name.