And worst of all, there’s no denying that everything the St. Louis police did in the aftermath suggests they sincerely believe this was a justified, by-the-book killing. A witness filmed the encounter, but the police themselves released it to the public.

Judging by the public’s horrified reaction, Powell’s killing is a late awakening for a lot of people. Presumably that has something to do with the proliferation of camera phones, which went from virtually non-existent to omnipresent in the United States over the course of the last decade. But though precise protocols for police use of force vary from department to department, you probably won’t find many police who’ll say that what the police did to Kajieme Powell is a great or unjustifiable departure. And if that’s a shock to you, then you’re a newcomer to a very basic argument: That if this is proper protocol, then the protocol is bad.

Powell had a knife—Police Chief Sam Dotson described it as a steak knife. But he was not wielding it in the way officers claimed (or in the way it may have felt to them in the moment). He was not two or three feet away, but perhaps eight or nine. He wasn’t charging hard or issuing threats. To the contrary, he was demanding to be shot.

But that doesn’t mean the police needed to oblige him. It's hard to watch the video and not conclude that there should’ve been some safe way to preserve his life.

Police sympathizers will dismiss that suggestion as fantastical. The only cops who immobilize criminals by shooting them in the legs are movie cops. Tasers are a more realistic alternative, but would leave cops defenseless against a knife-wielding thug a few feet away if they missed (though you can apply that same argument to sidearms).