He volunteered that he was disappointed to have heard so little music in this country, coming as he did at the wrong season, and proffered the itinerary of his trip in the West—Boulder Dam; the Grand Canyon (where "I went down to the bottom on what I believe is the usual conveyance"); Pasadena (“I went into Hollywood one morning but no one much seemed to be about. There was a mist”).

Mention of the universities he had visited dispelled the mist. He brightened immediately. “I should like to say something on that. I had numerous friends among the students.” This was evidently a most congenial topic to the man who has written more lovingly perhaps than anyone else of English undergraduate life, and whose description of his own Cambridge, in the early part of The Longest Journey, brings tears to the eyes of old “Cantabs.”

He was concerned with the difference (“in the social life”) between the centralized arrangement of American universities and the English system of associated colleges which form so many individual social units. Strange to him were the large, organized intramural activities of the American schools as contrasted with the more personal and intimate amusements of the English student. “But there are many changes there now. The communal meals at college make an immense difference. Food and warmth enter into everything. No fires, you know. The great change is that the students do no entertaining. Of course, formerly they were entertaining all the time. Yes… tea parties, at which no wine was served,” he added. “And with so many married students at the universities now, the college system is increasingly difficult. I expect we’ll have to modify rather along American lines.” He appeared to take a dim view of this. “But I’m talking more about England than America.”

By way of transition, he laughed, “Of course we’ve nothing like your fraternities.” Fraternities fascinated him. He returned to them several times, but was anxious to secure further information rather than to hazard an opinion. “You might say I’m very interested.” Nevertheless, he conceded, “I’ve heard mostly adverse criticism. But then most of my friends happened not to be in the fraternities.” He reflected for a moment, in amusement. “I have heard terribly funny stories of initiations. Of course that sort of thing might be fun at 16, but I should think it would be a bit gray by 18.” It was suggested that 18 wasn’t the age limit to the fun. He gurgled, “Oh, I should think it still went on at 46!”

The great difference, he noted, between conversation here and in England is that “in America you’re always talking about the menace of Russia. At home we’re mostly concerned with the restrictions of daily living. It’s only natural we’re not interested in foreign affairs. Everyone here has been most sympathetic and nice, but you simply can’t imagine what it is to be under this constant pressure of not having enough to eat. Everyone, rich and poor, is always fidgeting. You can’t describe it. I can’t believe that in two days I shan’t be able to get butter and eggs.” He added grimly, “What most hurts me here is the waste. I love to see people eating all sorts of things, as many as they can get and as much as they want, but the waste….” He sighed, “I don’t know whether anything can be done about it in this country.”