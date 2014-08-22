Few magazine editors—myself included—can resist a dash of apocalypse in a cover line, which is why I don't fault writer Graeme Wood for the question on the front of this month’s Atlantic: “Is College Doomed?” I'll answer that question anyway: no. The appetite for college is huge. A larger percentage of Americans are pursuing some sort of post-high-school degree than ever before—70 percent in 2009, compared to 45 percent in 1960—and that number keeps rising. Undergraduate education isn’t going away any time soon.

Wood's article, actually titled "The Future of College?," is a profile of the Minerva Project, a new, low-cost, for-profit university that offers intensive seminars on a cool new online “proprietary platform.” It’s Ben Nelson, Minerva’s 39-year-old founder and CEO, who says that colleges as we know them are doomed, because his half-online, half-bricks-and-mortar university is going to disrupt and replace them. Wood is seduced by the prospect, although ultimately he doubts that Nelson could or even should succeed. In describing what makes Nelson’s pitch appealing, however, Wood accepts several premises about the dismal state of higher education that are now so widely held that perhaps he didn't feel it necessary to defend them. If the following three premises are true, then it is indeed possible that “a whole category of legacy institutions” will have to be liquidated, in Wood’s phrase. But they are not true.

Undergraduate education is broken.

In Wood’s words, undergraduate education is “one of the most sclerotic sectors of the U.S. economy.” The table of contents—for which Wood is not responsible, either—calls it “ripe for dissolution.” Whatever those phrases mean, there is no evidence that, on the whole, American colleges are failing or about to fail. According to Michael McPherson, the president of the Spencer Foundation, which funds education research, and his wife, Sandy Baum, an economist focusing on the financial aspects of higher education, it is true that administrators are more resistant to cost-cutting than they ought to be, given the popular outrage about tuition. And states are less willing to fund their own public universities than they used to be. Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s issued moderately negative reports on higher education in 2014, largely on account of the sluggish economy, but noted that strong long-term demand for a college degree and a reduction of household debt as the economy rebounds may soon improve the outlook. Nonetheless, traditional colleges look pretty strong, especially if you compare them to other “legacy” institutions, such as newspapers, which have shed 35 percent of their employees in the past ten years. There are two visibly weak sectors in higher ed: For-profit colleges, which are closing in droves, and small, middle- to lower-ranked liberal arts colleges, whose enrollments are dropping. “There are a lot of really tiny private colleges and it would not be unreasonable to think that a third of all private colleges could disappear,” says McPherson. “But that third, collectively, educates about 3 percent of people in America.”

Graduates are drowning in debt.

“The crisis in student debt is greatly exaggerated,” says Baum. A college education is such a good investment for most of the people who complete theirs, she says, that “in just a couple of years, their earnings premium is likely to exceed everything they’ve borrowed plus interest.” A college degree costs less than most people think, because relatively few students pay the actual advertised tuition; three out of five undergraduates pay no more than $20,000 a year (including at private schools). And contrary to popular belief, student debt has not been skyrocketing. According to a 2014 report by the Brookings Institution, a graduate’s monthly payment on student loans “has stayed about the same or even lessened over the past two decades.” One reason student debt has occasioned so much alarm is that the economy is weak and students have a harder time finding jobs. Another reason is that debt has become an intolerable burden for one set of students: Those who take out loans but don’t graduate. There are many more of these than there are college graduates who can’t pay back what they owe. Many of the students destined to drop out, as it happens, are poor to begin with and suckered into borrowing more than they can afford by for-profit colleges that devote a great deal of energy to pushing loans on them. For borrowers who don’t graduate, as the New York Times’s David Leonhardt wrote in his article about the Brookings report, “college is akin to a house that they had to make the down payment on but can’t live in.”