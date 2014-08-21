Eventually it was down to six of us, and the six of us walked down the block and sat down on the sidewalk. We had just a cell phone out, and my other hand was up in a peace sign. At that point, the entire crowd had gone besides the six of us. And they came back on the loudspeaker and said, “This is your final warning.” At that point, I looked over at Liz and we decided it’s time to go, we’ve proved our point. We get up to walk to our car with another girl who needed a ride. Liz and the other girl get into my car, close the door, buckle their seatbelts, and I’m walking around to the other side of my car, and I open my car door, and suddenly about seven to ten of these soldiers surround the car and tell us that we’re being arrested. They open up my car door, pull the two girls out, tell them they’re being arrested, and then [arrest] three guys who were with us but walking to their car as well. They arrest us, take us across the street to the Ferguson police station, and put us in holding cells. We ended up staying there for about eight hours.

Antonio was in the same police station a couple of cells over. They put the three girls in one holding cell, and the three guys in another holding cell. They booked us and told us we were charged with a noise violation and failure to comply with a police order.

The jail was unbearably cold. There was no toilet paper in our jail cell, so we had to request it about five times until they finally gave it to us.

Antonio was being held for a 24-hour period, and they didn’t tell us how long we were going be there. They let Antonio out, and when he left, he went to get money for our bail. He had to post $300 in bail to get us out. Antonio got out maybe around 9 o’clock, he posted bail for Liz at about 10, and I ended up getting out around 11 o’ clock. So, we spent about eight hours in prison.

When we get out, there were a whole bunch of reporters, because everyone had been following Antonio on social media, and when he stopped tweeting and posting vines, they were like, “What happened to Antonio?” and everyone was kind of keyed up about that.

I still have the charges, but we’re going to hire attorneys, and hopefully the charges will be dropped. And I’ve heard that we’re trying to get some class action civil suits together.

So, you have continued to be in Ferguson and reporting on the protests since?

My parents weren’t thrilled that I had gone to jail and then decided to keep protesting, but it’s a story that needs to be told. If getting arrested for one night for unjust reasons is going to contribute to that story being told, I’m alright with that.

The bottom line is, Antonio is also very protective over us. When things start to get kind of ugly at nighttime—when the sun sets is when things start to get ugly—we remove ourselves from the situation, especially because Antonio has taken this role as peacekeeper. He’s a liaison between the police and the community, so he stays in the area to keep the peace. Liz and I don’t really feel like we want to go to jail, so we’ve been either going back to the car or removing ourselves from the situation. But still trying to be here at least all day so we can continue reporting and getting Antonio to his interviews.

Various outlets are reporting that Tuesday night’s protests and the arrival of Eric Holder on Wednesday have served as a turning point -- the New York Times headline said tensions are easing and focus is shifting toward the investigation. Is this an accurate characterization?

Yeah, I think so. I’m not sure if it got into the news, but there was another shooting [Tuesday], and so that’s where our focus has been.

[Pastor Renita Lamkin] made a really good statement about the kind of protesting that’s going on and the different types of protesters that exist right now [in response to the Police Chief Thomas Jackson’s “We can’t tell them apart” statement]—there’s protesters, there’s rioters, there’s what she calls liberators, all different types of people who are here, and I think the shift has moved from the protesters who are here to get justice and searching for justice on any scale, whether it’s just for Mike Brown, or the whole community. They’ve moved some of their protesting and demonstrating to Clayton, where the district attorney’s office is. They’ve moved to safer locations. The protesting that’s been going on at ground zero turns ugly every day, so putting themselves in danger there is not a good idea, and they are starting to realize that.