Guillebeau, for his part, is a high school dropout who moved around a lot growing up. After earning a GED, Guillebeau worked nights at FedEx while making his way through community college. It was then that he made some money selling and buying on eBay in its heyday, after which he spent four years in West Africa as an aid worker. He was able to make enough independently to put himself through graduate school and, in 2008, he started writing a blog and accompanying “manifestos” about independent, “non-conventional” living. The message resonated with enough online followers that he was able to turn “The Art of Non-Conformity” into a mini-empire.

Nearly everyone I met during my three days at WDS possessed an almost caricaturistic West coast optimism and admirable sense of possibility. But often that thinking focused on ideas for start-ups or on opaque goals for world travel, work freedom, and “giving back”—in ways which sometimes seemed unclear. Many talked about being “inspired” to follow in Guillebeau's footsteps, and while they all seemed to enthusiastically embrace the message, few seemed to have actionable plans.

“So, just because other people aren’t happy does that mean you’re not allowed to be happy?” Corey Breier asks, at the suggestion that the exhortation to “live a remarkable life” smacked just a little of millennial entitlement. Breier, 22, lives in San Francisco and works at OnMyBlock, a tech start-up that aims to be Airbnb for college kids and which got more than $840,000 in seed money in February. He blogs about “tech, productivity and fun”—a site that reads like an ode to the gods of Silicon Valley, extolling the virtues of minimalism, productivity, and habit forming by way of the app—all expressed as a sort of smug countercultural thinking. (He doesn’t pay attention to the news, he says on his blog, because it is “not actionable or relevant to my day to day life.”)

Ryan Riehl is a 26-year-old from Baltimore who does marketing and communications for a Christian-based nonprofit. After falling out with his small evangelical Christian community in college, he found Guillebeau’s blog and manifestos, as well as like-minded entrepreneurship and personal development gurus like Tim Ferriss, Ramit Sethi, and Jonathan Mead. He read Ferris’s The 4-Hour Workweek and Guillebeau’s The Art of Non-Conformity in 2010. “They, like, brainwashed me,” he says. He lost his religion, and found another in Guillebeau's online community.

On a Saturday afternoon at WDS, Smeeta Hirani, a petite woman wearing a bright fuchsia sundress and nose ring, takes copious notes at a meet-up led by Guillebeau’s book agent, David Fugate. Hirani is a fortysomething ex-Microsoft manager from Seattle who quit corporate life to become a yoga teacher and writer. She was exhausted by corporate hours and equipped with the savings to leave it behind. She now wants to write a book about how she quit her job, escaped an arranged marriage, and began to live her life on her own terms, she says. A friend told her about Guillebeau and WDS and its mission clicked with her. “I want to be a spokesperson for people who don’t fit in a box, to help them find their own truths,” she tells me.

So does Michelle Clark, a 41-year-old from Connecticut who came to her first WDS this year to “get inspired,” she says, in her side business as a health coach. She started the business after a 70 pound weight loss after quitting her corporate job. “It’s phenomenal. Inspirational. Every time someone else gets up [on stage] I say, ‘Oh, I wanna do that’,” she says.

Inspiration is a word you hear a lot at WDS. So are pop psychology terms du jour like multi-passionate, multi-potentialite, introvert, Highly Sensitive Person. (There’s a special lounge for the latter, complete with eye masks and hammocks hanging from the ceiling in a hotel conference room.)But you won’t hear much at all about politics, institutions, specific social problems, or service “actions.” While there is a social justice aspect to WDS, with lots of talk about “giving back,” Christy McMurren, a social worker from Anchorage, Alaska, says she feels a bit “like the downer of the group” in a passion-oriented profession that’s institution-based rather than self-driven.

“I am used to, ‘Let’s talk about child abuse,’ and everyone’s talking about travel and crafts,” she says of being at WDS.

Overall, attendees aren’t any more concerned with the elitist implications of DWYL than Guillebeau is nor do they believe WDS truly squares with any sort of “elitist” worldview.

“We’re privileged, but we’re doing something about it,” Breier tells me in a southwest Portland coffee shop. But what is that something? Guillebeau promotes service as one of WDS’s three “core values.” WDS never makes a profit, it is run entirely on its entry fees, and Guillebeau has given back any extra money each year. In 2012, the summit’s second year, he gave a $100 bill to every attendee, telling them to “start something” or do some good. Many donated to well known charities like Charity:Water. The following year, Guillebeau began “Scholarships for Real Life,” where winning applications received $12,000 for their passion projects; winner and 14-year-old WDS veteran Jeff Rasmussen took the money and started an online community for kids with ADHD. This year, Guillebeau and the WDS team “granted wishes” to several attendees in an Oprah-style giveaway presentation to close out the weekend: a trip to Cambodia and a nonprofit coach for a budding social entrepreneur who wants to start a nonprofit devoted to empowering young girls through travel; an Amtrak writing fellowship for a budding writer; cameras and gallery space for a show for The Aperture Project, a community photography nonprofit.

“We want people to dream and make these dreams come true. I bet we all have the ability to define our futures. We all can help others achieve their dreams,” Guillebeau says after the dreams are granted and there are no more speakers or official events. With that, Guillebeau puts his hands together and takes a subtle bow. His Army of Non-Conformists stands up applaud him.