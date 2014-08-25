“Black-ish,” a sweet, likable sitcom premiering on ABC next month, doesn’t take very long to declare a thesis statement: “Sometimes I worry that, in order to make it, black folks have dropped a little bit of their culture and the rest of the world has picked it up.” This is part of an opening voice-over by Anthony Anderson, playing a wealthy suburban dad. Produced by Comedy Central’s Larry Wilmore, “Black-ish” has been given a plum time slot after “Modern Family,” and it registers as a slightly more provocative version of that show. There’s a stubborn dad, an exasperated wife, a self-involved teenage girl. There are also jokes about O.J. Simpson, the L.A. riots, and a “negro inflation tax.” The elder son wants a bar mitzvah, and younger one doesn’t realize that Barack Obama is the first black president. If the “Modern Family” subtext is, When it comes to family, we’re all the same, then “Black-ish” is responding, Well, not exactly.

Despite some appealing performances by Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne, “Black-ish” is more interesting for what it represents: the first black family comedy on a major network in eight years. (The last was “The Bernie Mac Show.”) It’s premiere will be followed a week later by “Cristela,” a broad, laugh-track accompanied sitcom starring the popular Mexican-American stand-up comic Cristela Alonzo. Think of it as a Texan “King of Queens.” Alonzo, an energetic comedian who hasn’t yet figured out how to adjust her persona for a multi-camera sitcom set, plays a sixth-year law student living with her sister, brother-in-law, and immigrant mother. While “Black-ish” tackles the difficulties of embracing your heritage after getting rich and moving to the suburbs, Cristela’s character is still struggling to make that jump. Her family mocks her for giving up a steady gig at a call center to intern for free at a big-time law firm. At work, she’s surrounded by stereotypes of white privilege: an openly racist boss, a naive white boy who’s never held a job, a rich blonde who asks Cristela to empty the office trash, only to apologize and ask her to validate her parking.

“Black-ish” and “Cristela,” which explicitly address race, ethnicity, and assimilation, stand out in a fall season that’s the most diverse in recent TV history. They’ll be joined later this year by “Fresh off the Boat,” a ’90s-set sitcom about a Taiwanese-American family moving to uber-white Orlando. In “Selfie,” Korean-American John Cho plays the romantic male lead in an ill-conceived Pygmalion update, while Viola Davis is a leather-clad law professor in “How to Get Away with Murder” (which also caps off a full night of Shonda Rhimes-produced dramas). And that’s just ABC.

It may be strange to call “shows about non-white people” a trend, and, yes, the TV landscape is still far more monochromatic than the America it broadcasts to. It was only six years ago when the networks announced a fall lineup without a single new series led by an actor of color—unless you count “The Cleveland Show,” a cartoon with an animated black dad voiced by a white guy. It hasn’t entirely been for lack of trying; the networks have had diversity divisions in place for years, since the NAACP first called them out in 1999. The result: stigmatized “diversity hires” in the writers’ rooms, and the addition of a “black best friend” to ensemble casts. What has changed now isn’t TV executives’ commitment to multicultural ideals. They’ve just finally realized that diversity is good business.