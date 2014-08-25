“Safe. Humane. Legal. Transparent.” That’s how the U.S. government characterizes its prison at Guantánamo Bay. But in the twelve years that it has been in operation, Gitmo has become notoriously linked to torture, indefinite detention, and government secrecy.

The U.S. has defended the prison's legality by saying that while at war with Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, they have the authority to detain people suspected of being members of either group. Under international law of war, it is legal to detain enemy combatants without charge because it is considered preferable to killing them. However, because the purpose of detention is strictly to remove combatants from the battlefield, the conditions of imprisonment cannot be punitive in nature. Common article III of the Geneva Conventions, which deals with conflicts involving non-state actors, forbids detention practices that are cruel, degrading, or humiliating.

Non-punitive detention is possible, even in places that house some of the world’s most notorious people. The International Criminal Court at The Hague operates a detention center at The Hague, which holds accused war criminals as they await trial. ICC detainees have included accused Serbian genocidaire Slobodan Milošević and Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda. As explained on the detention center’s website, “If convicted of crimes under the jurisdiction of the ICC, they do not serve their sentences at the ICC Detention Centre, as it is not a facility made for the purposes of managing a regime of convicted prisoners; they are transferred to a prison outside of the Netherlands to serve their time.”

Camp seven, the facility which holds the high-value detainees at Guantánamo, does not have a website, and details about conditions inside the camp are highly classified. In 2009, Admiral Patrick M. Walsh conducted a review of Guantánamo and compared Camp seven to a SuperMax prison—a facility specifically designed to punish convicted criminals.