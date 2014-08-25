ISIS's tactics span all media, with devoted Twitter accounts and Youtube channels, including ones that showed the horrifying—and slickly shot—execution of photojournalist James Foley last week. But ISIS's English-language magazine, Dabiq, offers a useful study into their PR strategy, especially when compared to Al Qaeda's English magazine, Inspire.

“Dabiq is a far more comprehensive attempt to recruit westerners than Inspire,” Clarke said. “It’s really a one-stop shop for all things ISIS.”

“Dabiq” refers to a small town near Aleppo where the prophet Muhammad foretold that Muslims and the West would clash before the apocalypse. It follows that much of Dabiq’s content focuses on a coming apocalypse, while pulling out the same glossy stops that one would expect from an American magazine.

Take their second issue, “The Flood.” The cover photo is a sleek rendition of Noah’s Ark, and an article by Abū ‘Amr Al-Kinānī, “It’s Either the Islamic State or the Flood,” argues that the Caliphate is the “ark,” while the rest of Earth will soon be swept away. He writes that “we’re completely ready to stand in the face of anyone who attempts to divert us from our commitment to making the religion of Allah triumphant over all other religions, and that we will continue to fight the people of deviation and misguidance until we die trying to make the religion triumphant.”

Al Qaeda isn’t selling the same vision. Articles in Inspire range from tutorials ("How to make a bomb in the kitchen of your mom”) to Q&As with prominent Al Qaeda members and denunciations of Western culture, but don’t call for the establishment of an Islamic State or elimination of all other religions.