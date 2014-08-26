If a friend comes to you with money problems, among the first things you are likely to do is ask for their budget. If she doesn’t have one, her “problem” is not taking money seriously. Similarly, when my students tell me they are struggling in a course, among the first things I ask is which part of the syllabus is difficult. If they can’t find the syllabus, I let them know that taking the course seriously should be their first priority.

We have a problem with race and policing in this country. But it too often seems as if we are not taking it seriously. Like our spendthrift friends with no budget and struggling students with no syllabus, we do not know how “bad” the problem of race and policing is. There is currently no national data on police stops or use of force. None.

In the wake of Michael Brown Jr.’s shooting and the events that followed, many have wondered, “How often is this happening?” Those curious enough to seek answers, often find themselves left with a different question: How is it possible for a nation with such a troubling history of discrimination in policing to have no national records of its existence?

The good news is that we may soon have a more satisfying answer to this question. Progressive leaders in law enforcement have recently called on researchers at the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) to create the first national database on police behavior. That means we will know how many people are stopped, and how often force is used—and against whom. With the help of the National Science Foundation, the Department of Justice, and several philanthropic associations, the goal is to begin issuing reports from the database two years from now, perhaps even sooner. As a lead investigator of the database and president of CPE, I am excited about the insights we can gain about race and policing once we finally create an honest accounting of the issues. I am, like so many others though, troubled by why it has taken this long to make a plan to fix such a long-lasting problem.