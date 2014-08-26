Call it the Burger King backlash. On Sunday night, the Wall Street Journal reported that the fast food giant was looking to buy Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee and donut chain, in the latest bid by an American firm to escape the U.S. corporate tax system. By Monday morning, the company was facing a public relations crisis.

On Morning Joe, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski agreed that they would no longer eat at the company’s restaurants. “You know what I’m going to do so we can afford to pay Burger King's taxes?” Scarborough asked. “I’m just not going to ever go to Burger King.” Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement condemning the move. Burger King’s official Facebook page was flooded with comments calling the company a tax dodger and even a traitor. The message is clear: If Burger King goes through with the purchase, and uses it to avoid U.S. taxes, many Americans will boycott their restaurants.

This swift reaction is emblematic of a much larger disconnect in the ways big business and main street think about the responsibility of U.S. corporations. Company executives have a real fiduciary duty to shareholders to maximize profits. Leaving money on the table by not employing such strategies is, in theory, a breach of that duty. But, in the past, companies felt at least some obligation to do right by the American people, even if that meant forgoing some profits and hurting their shareholders. That mindset no longer exists. Now, American firms seek out every loophole, so they can squeeze out every dime of after-tax profits.

You can understand why Americans are so furious about it. Burger King is trying to use a “tax inversion”—a complex tax avoidance strategy in which an American firm changes its official tax jurisdiction to a foreign nation with a lower corporate rate. But nothing else changes since the majority of shareholders remain American, management and control operations stay here, and so on. As Steve Wahmoff, the legislative director at Citizens for Tax Justice, told me in May, “It’s still the same American company, it just gobbled up some smaller company.”