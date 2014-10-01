If it's not apparent already, this isn't your typical tech book. Despite its thin profile, Geek Sublime is unusually expansive and rich. Its concerns are deeply heterodox: the difficulty and joys of coding, Sanskrit linguistics and literary theory, free market ideology, British colonial history, Indians in Silicon Valley, the writing of Chandra's first novel, suppressed Hindu sects, women's diminished status in the tech industry (in India, the situation is markedly better). But there are surprising relationships here, and Chandra elucidates them with a supple intelligence. The book ultimately resembles what Chandra describes as his plan for his first novel: “I want a certain density that encourages savouring. I want to slide warp over woof, I want to make knots. I want entanglement, unexpected connections, reverberations.” Connections, reverberations, a density of tangled feeling—he wants dhvani.

The “Is it art?” debate is, in the end, too simple for Chandra. At the risk of butchering the programmer's idiom: It's a binary question, but the answer is in base 10. Now a professor and successful novelist, coding has become something of a hobby for Chandra—and a refuge, too. Here he “can see cause and effect immediately. Write some code, and it either works or it doesn't.” When it doesn't, he tinkers and runs it again. And again.

Writing code, he experiences some of the satisfactions of art-making but also a break from its existential torment. Code is difficult but it isn't alchemical. “The stark determinisms of code,” he says, provide “a welcome relief from the ambiguities of literary narrative.” Yet as with writing fiction, he sometimes finds time distending and contracting, whole hours evaporating as he tries to uncover the source of a bug in a piece of software over which he's labored. There is also a sense of utter enchantment. He marvels that code is “uniquely kinetic” and that it can “materialize logic.” “It is unlike anything else,” he says. “Programmers need to claim the extraordinary nature of what they do.”

The virtues of what might be called “beautiful code” are different than those of beautiful art.

This line stands in contrast to much of Chandra's consideration of the tech industry, which he gives a merciless, but fair, drubbing. In his former career, during which he only met one female programmer, Chandra was continually surrounded by abrasive, rude, monomaniacal, emotionally obtuse colleagues. “They ad-hominemed, flamed, name-called, dismissed, despised,” he says. “Not to put too fine a point on it: These guys were assholes.” This might not be the sort of crowd that needs to be told their work is more extraordinary than they already think it to be. But Chandra also notes that the particular American culture of programming, which he finds so distasteful, isn't universal. The brogrammers of Palo Alto, he implies, don't understand the nature, much less the impact, of what they do. They falsely take on the label of artists because they see art as another algorithm, a set of instructions to be implemented. They also do it because it is like a bellows to the fire of their ego.

In his recent New York Times review of Geek Sublime, James Gleick writes that C.P. Snow's famous “Two Cultures” thesis—that the arts and sciences have become separate in intellectual life, to society's detriment—remains true. But, Gleick writes, “The fault lines have shifted.” While it's still important for, say, a book reviewer to know about chemistry and physics, he or she should also know something about computers and, perhaps, coding. I also thought of Snow's argument while reading Chandra's book. Gleick is smart to invoke it and assess its application today. But the discussion of Snow deserves a codicil. Snow's critique was largely civic—learn about science and the arts to be a better cosmopolitan subject, to be, in that cardboard phrase, well-rounded. The current divide between our cultures rests more on questions of politics and economics. As software continues to “eat the world,” as investor Marc Andreessen termed it, power and money will continue to accrue to the people who control, understand, or finance these systems.