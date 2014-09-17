—After “Bilbao 00:00h,” by Kepa Junkera; 1999

I enjoyed being happy. I enjoyed

being euphoric. I enjoyed hearing accordions

and not quite fifes. I loved hearing the four-hand,



four-stick rhythms of the txalaparta—not

two xylophones but instead one txalaparta,

because two play together,



so that their sticks hit lumber

and then hit marble, which is not the same,

but it also isn’t hollow.



I enjoyed following my instincts

but knowing since it was then and there

and it was you, we wouldn’t



ever have to go too far. I enjoyed

not having to worry about being killed

in a crowd of strangers. I loved



not having to worry we would go too far.

Later you would say you had been

too balanced and cold: equilibrado y frío.



But I would say you’d been—ceaselessly—

whatever we’ve learned to say

when we mean excellent, perfect.