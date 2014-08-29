In the early ’80s, when it came time for the Replacements to title their third album, they went with a wink: Let It Be, the name of the Beatles classic. “[N]othing is sacred,” said Paul Westerberg, the Replacements’ chief songwriter. “[T]he Beatles were just a fine rock & roll band.” Released in 1984, the Replacements’ Let It Be had little to do with Lennon and McCartney. It concerned androgyny, music videos, and the limits of Reagan-era social media (i.e., answering machines). It blew some raspberries, too: a song about a “boner,” an ironic Kiss cover. The postmodern pranksters toyed with titling the follow up, Let It Bleed. They went with Tim instead.

Michael Robbins’s second collection of poems takes its title from Simone de Beauvoir’s feminist classic, The Second Sex. Is Robbins being, as they say on NBC’s Community, “meta?” Is this progressive poetry? (“I stick my gender in a blender …” goes one line.) Or is the appropriation merely a provocation? Will the prankster call his third book, The Booty Myth? In general, Robbins tends to repurpose the words of others: lines, lyrics, titles, and clichés. He also tends to repeat what works. He hasn’t much altered his approach since 2009, when he published four stanzas in The New Yorker titled “Alien vs. Predator.” The stanzas dispatched a shiver across the Internet. They inspired a range of responses, from amateur animation to a Village Voice profile. They got Robbins a book (of the same title) with Penguin, which chewed through five printings and was reviewed in The New York Times. Hollywood took just enough of an interest to determine the book couldn’t be adapted.

What was it about Robbins’ stanzas? Here’s the first one, from “Alien vs. Predator”:

Praise this world, Rilke says, the jerk. We’d stay up all night. Every angel’s berserk. Hell, if you slit monkeys for a living, you’d pray to me, too. I’m not so forgiving. I’m rubber, you’re glue.

The allusiveness and irreverence, the clichés and clipped sentences, the semi-regular beat and rhymes—the essential elements of Robbins’ poetry, in place from the start, amounted to something like a voice. It was the cartoony culmination of its influences—the restlessness of John Ashbery and the shock doggerel of Frederick Seidel. Moreover, the voice’s references to pop culture struck some non-poetry readers as novel. It didn’t matter that Thom Gunn had composed verse about Elvis Presley a half century ago or that Philip Larkin had name-checked The Beatles; Robbins presented a curiosity to content-creators: A Kansas-born, up-from-his-bootstraps bard, who referenced Best Buy within breaths of Rilke. In the author photo for his first book, he boasts a Slayer t-shirt and holds a plastic cup of something. Headphones circle his neck like an airplane pillow. If author photos had audio, his would be ticking with treble. It gave the impression of a twenty-first-century everyman who has briefly surfaced from his feed—what we used to call “white noise” —to register his bemusement and confusion. Think Prufrock, augmented by smartphone and blended ice drink.