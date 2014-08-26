Counihan’s CEO title is a little misleading, since he will not be a CEO in the traditional sense. He’s an old-fashioned political appointee, like everybody else with a senior post at HHS. But it’s significant all the same. One lesson everybody learned from last year’s debacle was that authority over creating and running the insurance marketplaces was too scattered across divisions at HHS, diffusing responsibility and ultimately accountability. It wasn’t the only reason things went so badly, but it was a contributing factor. That's one reason three policy experts close to the Administration—Zeke Emanuel, Neera Tanden, and Topher Spiro—published a policy memo through CAP this past May, urging the creation of a new position that could consolidate control.

Counihan has never worked in the federal government before, as far as I can tell, and that could be a liability. Navigating the federal bureaucracy, not to mention relationships with the White House and 535 members of Congress, is an essential skill if you want to get something done in Washington. But Counihan’s boss, newly appointed and confirmed HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell, can help him with that. Meanwhile, Counihan brings to the job plenty of experience coordinating among the different stakeholders in health insurance. His resume includes stints at Cigna and Tufts Health Plan, plus he was among the top officials implementing the Massachusetts initiative that was Obamacare’s template.

Sarah Kliff, now at Vox, has followed the Connecticut story closely from the get-go. If you want to know more about Counihan’s work there, you can read her dispatch from 2013 and then her follow-up interview with him in June. As he explained, one of his priorities was to keep things simple—to create an exchange that could perform basic functions, without trying to get too fancy. Other states with loftier ambitious, such as Maryland and Oregon, largely failed at those efforts and had a much rougher time. “I viewed it as a survival period,” Counihan said. “My goal was to get through open enrollment with as little customer disruption as possible and to make sure we earned the ability to start patching the system up in the summer of 2014. … this was really just a time to make sure that you gained credibility with your customers to earn the right to participate in the second year.”

AccessCT certainly had its share of glitches. In July, it had to notify 5,784 people that the computer system had incorrectly calculated their tax credits. But overall it has earned high marks, especially for its outreach efforts. “Counihan’s exchange excelled at marketing Obamacare insurance,” Jeff Cohen and Diane Webber of Kaiser Health News explained, “taking the pitch to Lil Wayne concerts, jazz festivals and a storefront on a city street.” As important as those skills were last year, they might be even more important this year. Many experts worry that the second wave of Obamacare enrollments will be tougher than the first, since the people most eager to get coverage—and most interested in reform—probably signed already. Now exchanges must target people who don’t have insurance but, for one reason or another, didn’t take available of the option in 2014.

I can’t say I know a huge amount about Counihan personally. But folks who do speak well of him. Anne Gauthier, senior program director at the National Academy for State Health Policy, told me “I’m a big fan of Kevin’s.” She cited, in particular, his entrepreneurial skills and his ability to manage groups with different interests. Chris Jennings, the former Obama Administration official and longtime healthcare operative, called Counihan “an inspired pick … he obviously works well with all the stakeholders, whether they be consumers, providers or plans. He is respected by his exchange director colleagues and is obviously well regarded by the state leaders who have entrusted the state exchange to him."