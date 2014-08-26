On Monday, Amazon reached a deal to buy Twitch, the online video game broadcaster, for nearly $1 billion. "What the hell is Twitch, and why is it worth a billion dollars?" asked everyone in America. Or so imagined the media, which rushed to the rescue with answers. Vox posted a nine-question explainer that began, "What is Twitch?" The New York Times followed suit with "What’s Twitch? Gamers Know, and Amazon Spent $1 Billion on It." Countless other outlets provided similar explanations. By Tuesday morning, it was impossible not to know what Twitch was.

But the real surprise is that many of us didn't already know what Twitch was. And when looking at the data on the video-game industry, it's easy to see why the largest video game streaming platform on the internet is worth so much.

1. Gamers are everywhere.

In the U.S., 59 percent of people play them. The average player is 31 years old, and 61 percent of them are under 35. While younger generations are growing up with computers and smartphones, baby boomers and Gen Xers are just becoming comfortable with gaming. But that segment of the market is growing fast—and not just among men. In 2013, the number of female gamers older than 50 grew by 32 percent.

2. Profits are astronomical.

Gartner, a technology research company, projects that worldwide video game revenue will surpass $100 billion this year and will grow to $111 billion in 2015. That includes mobile games, computer games, handheld video games and consoles. This market has seen rapid growth. According to Gartner, it’s market size was $79 billion in 2012. For comparison, box-office sales for movies totaled $35.9 billion in 2013, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.