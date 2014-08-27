As we approach the midterm elections, Democrats are naturally trying to frighten Americans into believing that the GOP could shut down the government again. What isn't natural is that the media is helping them do it.

The October shutdown was a political disaster for the GOP, as you can see from this graph from RealClearPolitics of the generic Congressional ballot:

See that spot when support for the Democrats shot up? That's the government shutdown. No wonder Democrats don't want Americans to forget about it. But some reporters seem to have bought into the party's campaign rhetoric.

On Tuesday night, the Huffington Post published an article with the headline: “Marco Rubio Hints At A Government Shutdown Fight Over Immigration.” The problem is that Rubio, who was quoted from an interview with Breitbart, doesn’t come close to mentioning a government shutdown. Here’s what he said: "There will have to be some sort of a budget vote or a continuing resolution vote, so I assume there will be some sort of a vote on this. I'm interested to see what kinds of ideas my colleagues have about using funding mechanisms to address this issue." That’s not hinting at a government shutdown. It’s Rubio saying he wants to use the budget process to put pressure on the Democrats to vote on Obama’s controversial immigration policies.