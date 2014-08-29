To make things even more complicated, the pilots and flight attendants don’t always stay with the same aircraft all day long. The crew starting off in Baltimore might only be able to fly as far as Denver before they run out of legal flying hours. They would then be scheduled to spend the night in Denver before piloting the flight from Denver to Chicago the next morning. If you cancel their trip into Denver tonight, you won’t have a crew for the Chicago flight tomorrow morning.

Be grateful if you live near a major airport—unless that airport is LaGuardia.

With rare exceptions, like the business meeting you wanted an excuse to miss, passengers are never happy to have their flight cancelled. But it may be good for you to have someone else’s flight cancelled. In particular, strategically cancelling a small number of flights and inconveniencing a small number of passengers can prevent delays and other hassles for a far larger number of passengers.

Consider that airplane flying from Baltimore all the way through to Ontario. Airlines try to limit the amount of buffer time in between flights because an airplane sitting on the ground is a very expensive wasted asset. So if the Baltimore-to-Newark flight has a one-hour departure delay due to a mechanical problem, this delay is likely to propagate to the next flight, and the next one, and the next one.

On average, more than 10 of LaGuardia's roughly 275 daily domestic arrivals are cancelled.

But suppose that instead of going from Baltimore to Newark to Norfolk, that plane was scheduled to fly from Baltimore to Newark and then back to Baltimore before continuing on to Atlanta. In this case, what if you cancelled the out-and-back flights from Baltimore to Newark and then Newark back to Baltimore? By the scheduled departure time of the third flight (Baltimore to Atlanta), the mechanical problem would be fixed, the crew and aircraft would be in the right location, and the rest of the day could operate as scheduled. Two flights’ worth of people would be disrupted instead of ten.

This is, in fact, what frequently happens. The following table shows the probability of your flight being cancelled as a function of your destination, based on data from 2009 to 2013. Of the 35 U.S. airports with the highest percent of their inbound flights being cancelled, all but one of them average fewer than 15 total inbound flights a day, with 29 of these averaging fewer than five. (The one exception, perhaps not surprisingly, is LaGuardia, with an average of more than 10 of its roughly 275 domestic arrivals per day being cancelled.) This is bad news if you’re flying to places like Mammoth Lakes, California; Kodiak, Alaska; Dubuque, Iowa, and other smaller airports. These are typically airports that an airline will serve by flying out-and-back from a larger airport, often with smaller aircraft, making it easier to cancel without significantly disrupting other parts of the system (you’ll also note that many of these locations are prone to bad weather).

Cancelling flights is a lot harder than it used to be.

The justification for strategic cancellations is cold comfort to the unlucky travelers whose flights have been axed. How do airlines re-accommodate them?

Years ago, this was not always so difficult. "Load factors," essentially the percent of seats on a plane that are occupied, were much lower than they are today. In the past decade alone, they’ve risen from an average of 70 percent to nearly 85 percent, as the following table shows:

In addition, destinations were often served more frequently, so cancelled passengers could be re-booked onto a later flight that day.

Today, this re-booking is much harder to do. When fuel prices (the airlines’ largest marginal cost) soared, the industry couldn't survive with so many empty seats, so it cut capacity. Not only did this mean fewer flights to re-accommodate disrupted passengers, but the remaining flights themselves had fewer available seats. Over the past decade, capacity has crept steadily tighter and tighter. This doesn’t just mean that you are less likely to have an empty middle sit next to you (in fact, you’re much more likely to be sitting in the middle seat now!). It also means that when a flight gets cancelled, it’s harder to find a way to re-book its passengers.

For example, suppose you have a flight that’s 80 percent full and you cancel it. You would need roughly four more flights to the same destination before you could re-accommodate everyone. If your flight was 95 percent full, then it would take 19 flights before everyone could be re-booked. As a result, the airlines are less likely to cancel flights for the sake of reducing delay propagation, recognizing that they have fewer options to rebook passengers.

Here's how to avoid a cancelled flight—and the best way to get re-booked.

There will always be weather disruptions, mechanical problems, and airspace congestion that make it impossible to fly safely on time, and it may seem like cancellations are rampant. But they are actually still quite rare. In the last five years, just over 1.5 percent of U.S. domestic flights were cancelled. Roughly, this means that someone who flies round-trip non-stop flights every single week would expect to face only one cancellation a year.

What's more, you can improve your chances of flawless travel by flying early in the day, taking non-stop flights, and choosing an airline with many different flights to your destination.

Perhaps the best advice is to keep a cool head about your cancelled flight rather than complaining about it.

If your flight is cancelled, going to your airline’s website or calling their customer service number can get you re-booked faster than standing in line at the gate. Knowing in advance what other flight options would work for you can make the process smoother and help you nab one of the best options before others snatch them up (instead of “My flight just got cancelled, I need a new one,” try “Can you get me onto Flight #1539 leaving at 10:56?”). And let the re-booking agents know if you can be flexible. For example, if your flight to Boston is cancelled, other flights to Boston are filling up quickly as your fellow passengers are re-booking. But if you are willing to fly to Providence instead, there may be plenty of capacity on a flight leaving soon.

But perhaps the best advice is to keep a cool head about your cancelled flight rather than complaining about it. After all, you're partaking in what Louis CK rightly calls "the miracle of human flight."