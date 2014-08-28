On "Thomas the Tank Engine," references to Christmas have been replaced with “winter holidays”; Cookie Monster has started preaching that “Cookies are a sometimes food.” Increasingly, children’s television has a reputation for being politically correct. But a new study reveals that television aimed at kids contains at least as many weight-stigmatizing comments as programs meant for adults.

A team led by Marla Eisenberg, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health, used content analysis to look at the incidence of weight-stigmatizing incidents in popular children’s TV programs. Their paper, published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, appeared online last week.

Eisenberg and her colleagues had 2,793 Minnesota adolescents (sixth through twelfth grades; mean age 14.4) list their top three favorite TV programs. They identified the ten most popular programs, and randomly selected three episodes from the most recent season of each show. Some of the shows students picked were aimed at kids—“SpongeBob SquarePants,” “iCarly”—while others were meant for adult audiences: “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons,” “CSI.”

After selecting a total of 30 episodes, the researchers went through and tracked the number of comments or incidents that stigmatized characters for their weight. They also took note of the gender of the targets and perpetrators in each incident. Across all the episodes, they identified 66 instances of appearance or weight-related stigmatization. Half the episodes contained at least one insult directly related to weight; 76.7 percent included some kind of negative comment or incident related to a character’s weight or appearance. Animated sitcoms tended to be the worst offenders, with an average of 10.7 stigmatizing incidences per episode.