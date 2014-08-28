However, the Franken-Wicker amendment got watered down in the final version of Dodd-Frank. Instead, the SEC was required only to issue a study about rating-agency conflict of interest, and then implement rules that either used the random assignment model, or some other solution deemed more “feasible.”

The SEC waited two-and-a-half years to release the study, which gave the rating agencies and industry participants significant space to argue that their industry should not be overhauled. And the new rules, released yesterday, do not follow the Franken-Wicker model whatsoever. “Although we’ve made some progress to fix Wall Street since the 2008 financial meltdown, I’m frustrated that my amendment to end the pay-to-play scheme in the credit rating industry still isn’t fully implemented,” said Senator Franken in an emailed statement.

In its place, the SEC’s new rules set up an internal-control structure at the rating agencies, which ensures review of the methods used to generate effective ratings. The CEO must deliver and sign a report attesting to his company’s internal controls every year. Other “look-back” reviews will determine whether conflicts of interest led to rating inflation, and change any affected credit rating. The SEC added other disclosure mandates, forcing rating agencies to publish their methodologies, credit-rating histories, and additional information for investors. And the ratings themselves must be consistent across all asset classes—in other words, AAA must mean the same thing, regardless of the type of bond.

Finally, the rules prohibit anyone involved in sales and marketing to play a role in determining the credit rating. According to the SEC, if it finds violations of this rule, they will suspend or revoke the registration of that rating agency—a measure that could prove to have real teeth. “Today’s reforms will help protect investors and markets against a repeat of the conduct and practices that were central to the financial crisis,” said SEC chair Mary Jo White.

Most reform advocates believe the rules improve upon an initial 2011 version, which they criticized for letting the rating agencies to determine their own standards. However, instead of fundamentally restructuring the rating agency business, the SEC loaded on a series of paperwork requirements to the current system. Older internal risk-management controls on financial institutions, such as those in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, have not led to any significant enforcement, despite mountains of evidence that those controls were violated (the entire financial crisis being one example).