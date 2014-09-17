How did we get here? Nearly 50 years ago, when Congress first passed the Higher Education Act, the federal government vowed to remove the financial barriers that prevented low-income students from enrolling in and completing college. The Pell Grant program, which spent about $32 billion in the 2013 fiscal year to help more than nine million financially needy students pay for college, is the primary vehicle for such assistance. For years, colleges complemented the government’s efforts by using their financial aid resources to open their doors to the neediest students.

But those days appear to be mostly in the past. Over the last several decades, colleges have learned how they can strategically use their institutional aid dollars to increase both their prestige and revenue. With the exception of the most elite schools, nearly all private, nonprofit colleges provide merit aid, often to the detriment of the low-income students they enroll. Many less well-endowed schools provide deep discounts to affluent students because they believe they must do so to survive, while other fairly wealthy colleges use their aid as a competitive weapon, to try to break into the top echelon of schools, as defined by publications such as U.S. News.

Many college leaders recognize the futility of engaging in such an arms race, few are willing to disarm.

While the situation is better in the public four-year college sector, it is deteriorating fast. As public institutions deal with decreasing state funding and fierce competition, particularly for out-of-state students, they are increasingly using their institutional aid dollars to buy the best and the brightest students and those who can otherwise afford to pay full freight. While many college leaders recognize the futility of engaging in such an arms race, few are willing to disarm for fear of putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage.

Change is going to have to come from outside academe. We need a federal solution that takes a carrot-and-stick approach.

The carrot would help schools that simply don’t have the resources to suppress the net prices of the low-income students they serve. Congress could eliminate the costly and inefficient federal tuition tax credit programs, like the American Opportunity Tax Credit, which provide tax breaks to students and their families to help pay for college, and use some of the savings to offer Pell bonuses to financially strapped public and private four-year colleges. There would be conditions for these bonuses: The schools should serve a substantial share of Pell Grant recipients and graduate at least half their students school-wide. The schools would use this money to boost their institutional aid budgets and reduce the prices they charge the neediest students. Colleges could also use this additional money to create support programs to further increase the retention and graduation rates of low-income students on their campuses.