It doesn’t end there, either. Workers don’t receive any employment-related labor law protections, like rules governing the minimum wage and overtime pay. They aren’t eligible for health and retirement benefits. Employers don’t pay premiums for worker’s compensation or unemployment insurance. Unless they pay into those premiums themselves, independent contractors who lose their contract or are hurt on the job can’t collect unemployment insurance or worker’s comp.

Since independent contractors are considered self-employed, they must pay both the employer and employee sides of their payroll taxes—a total of 12.4 percent of their income each year. Often times, misclassified workers don’t realize that they are responsible for both sides of the payroll tax. Those unpaid taxes are lost government revenue. A 2009 report by the Government Accountability Office estimated that employee misclassification cost the federal government nearly $3 billion each year. That’s not a lot compared to the entire federal budget of $3.5 trillion. But the Democrats and Republicans routinely fight over amounts much less than that. (See the recent debate over Obama's request for $3.7 billion in emergency funding for the border crisis.) In this age of deficit paranoia, every cent counts.

It may seem obvious that the FedEx workers should qualify as employees, but the courts have not always seen it that way. Between 2003 and 2009, FedEx drivers filed cases against the shipping company in approximately 40 different states, which were consolidated into one case in front of an Indiana district court. FedEx argued that, since the drivers can own the contracts formultiple routes, can profit off them, and can choose the actual directions they took delivering packages, they qualified as independent contractors. The Indiana district court ruled in favor of the shipping company.

That left the workers with a few options. They could drop their cases, negotiate a settlement in lieu of appealing, or appeal the decision. The California and Oregon classes of workers, along with 24 other classes in different states, chose to appeal to their respective state courts. Eventually, the Oregon and California cases landed in front of the Ninth Circuit and the drivers found a much more receptive audience. “The drivers must wear FedEx uniforms, drive FedEx-approved vehicles, and groom themselves according to FedEx’s appearance standards,” wrote Judge William A. Fletcher in both opinions. “FedEx tells its drivers what packages to deliver, on what days, and at what times. Although drivers may operate multiple delivery routes and hire third parties to help perform their work, they may do so only with FedEx’s consent.”

In a concurring opinion in the California case, Judge Stephen S. Trott wrote, “Labeling the drivers ‘independent contractors’ in FedEx’s Operating Agreement does not conclusively make them so.”