“Doctor Who” returned last Saturday with a new leading man, Peter Capaldi, as the twelfth incarnation of the time-traveling alien. The British classic has always relied on the concept of “regeneration,” the clever gimmick that the Doctor can take on a new body—which means a new actor—whenever the old one is wounded or worn out. It’s what sustained the show for over 50 years, but every change brings its hiccups.

And this transition—from young, handsome Matt Smith to the 56-year-old Capaldi—brings more than most. When Capaldi was first unveiled last August, it sparked an Internet debate over whether or not he was too old, with Tweets like: “#doctorwho The new doctor who is some old guy. what the heck. I am not watching the program anymore. HE HAS GREY HAIR.” Capaldi himself, a lifelong fan who, at 14, demanded to be made fan club president, confessed he didn’t believe he would be cast because of his age. Fans weren’t the only ones concerned about how to handle the show’s oldest Doctor ever. The season premiere focused on the Doctor’s companion, Clara Oswald, who had her own difficulty coping with the Doctor’s new, older appearance. The companions—usually women who accompany the Doctor on his missions—have always been the proxy for the audience, and last week we were unequivocally told that no, the Doctor is not our boyfriend. Yes, he is old now, and no, he will not be our dashing gentleman friend. If we can’t accept that, then we, like Clara, are not true fans. It’s a bold move, one that not only tests the show’s popularity here in the U.S., but also marks a crossroads for the mainstream success of nerd culture.

The ascent of things once considered nerdy is plain to see. Comic book superheroes, once the province of awkward adolescent boys, are everywhere, and kids are growing up wanting to be Sherlock Holmes and Peter Parker. This month, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy made $94.3 million in North America on its opening weekend, the top August debut of all time. Later this year, biopics about scientists Stephen Hawking and Alan Turing are expected to garner Oscar attention. The American audience for “Doctor Who” has grown from 910,000 in 2010—Matt Smith’s first season—to 1.9 million in his last.

The mainstream popularity of nerd culture may be a recent development, but the formula these successes are built on definitely isn’t. Propping up these franchises are impossibly buff, good-looking young actors like Andrew Garfield, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Michael Fassbender. Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt lost 60 pounds, gave up beer for six months, and kept a strict, much-publicized diet to play the gun-slinging superhero Star Lord. Even the brainiest of them all, Sherlock Holmes, has been given an action hero update on the silver screen, with Robert Downey Jr. in the title role, while Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the famous detective on a popular BBC show, commands legions of fans, self-styled “Cumberbitches.” While Hollywood primarily targets the young male demographic, the good-looking stars have helped catapult these formerly niche features to the top of the box office, as men and women alike flock to see them.