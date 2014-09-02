If you stop at McDonald’s this week, you may have to think about more than your cholesterol intake. You may also have to think about the people serving you food—and whether they deserve a raise.

On Thursday, fast food workers across the country are planning to walk off the job and, in at least a few places, engage in civil disobedience. It’s part of a two-year-old campaign, backed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), to lift the wages of fast food workers and to make it possible for them to join unions. Presently, jobs in the fast food industry are the lowest paying in the country: The mean hourly salary for a cook is $9.07 an hour, which works out to a little less than $19,000 a year for full-time employment. But many people in fast food don’t work full time and, naturally, many of them make less than the mean.

Exactly how many people actually participate in these strikes remains to be seen. The last time fast-food workers did something like this was in May, when, according to organizers, workers in 150 cities temporarily walked off the job. That demonstration didn't seem to disrupt business operations in any serious way, although it got some media attention. The hope is that peaceful but more assertive shows of protest, with their deliberate echoes of the Civil Rights era, can attract more public attention—and give the workers’ cause a higher profile.

Nobody expects the unionizing part of the campaign to yield results right away. That will take a lot more organizing and also some legal victories, as veteran labor strategist Rich Yeselson explained in an interview that appeared at QED on Monday. Yes, the general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board recently issued an opinion, effectively declaring that the large franchise companies like McDonald’s and KFC, not individual storeowners, were the employers of record. But, as Yeselson pointed out, it won’t mean a thing unless and until the full NLRB accepts that opinion. If that happens, more lawsuits will follow and the case would likely get to the Supreme Court, which has shown no great enthusiasm for taking up the cause of workers.