But it also seems suspiciously simple to me. That’s in part because I don’t entirely understand how much cover you buy for vulnerable Democrats if you put off the official announcement, but tell the press that the dreaded amnesty is coming just a few weeks later.

It’s more than that, though. Obviously, Democrats running in states like Arkansas and North Carolina don’t want to inject a new and divisive issue into their campaigns. They’ve said as much. But the truth is, nobody really knows how the politics of a big new deferred-action program will shake out, because it’ll be a novel program. Our best heuristic is to watch how people with a political stake in Obama’s decision react when asked about it, and draw inferences.

And the truth is that Republicans sound much more spooked than Democrats.

Senate Democrats like Mark Pryor of Arkansas and Kay Hagan of North Carolina run to Obama’s right on this, in fairly generic terms. Running to his right kinda comes with the territory.

Republicans, by contrast, have been all over the place. Some of them have griped to reporters (anonymously, of course) that a big new deportation relief program would foment a rebellion, leaving House Speaker John Boehner a losing choice between teaming up with Democrats to fund the government on Democratic terms and letting his hardliners shut down the government again.