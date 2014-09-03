Education reformers want to use the rank-and-stack approach not only to reward the best teachers but also to fire the worst. An influential 2006 Brookings paper suggested that firing the bottom 25 percent of first-year teachers could boost American economic growth by $200-$500 billion. In a recent high-profile lawsuit, Vergara v. California, reformers went after more experienced teachers as well, suggesting that tenure protections should be weakened or eliminated because it is too hard to fire incompetent teachers. A Newsweek cover declared that “the key to saving American education,” was to “fire bad teachers.”

The firing-to-success idea rests on the myth that teacher are born, not made, and it is the central theme of Green’s book. Green calls this “the fallacy of the natural-born teacher,” the idea that good teaching is “an innate quality, a mysterious idiosyncrasy some people were randomly assigned at birth.” Combating that myth, and demonstrating that struggling teachers can improve their craft, is something advocated by leading education professors Green profiles—Magdalene Lampert, David Cohen, Deborah Ball—but also Teach for America–style education reformers like Lemov. Unlike the accountability hawks, this group is interested not only in telling teachers whether they are succeeding, but instructing them on “what to do to improve.” Because teaching is a mass profession, it must rely not on superstars but on improving the skills of ordinary people.

Looking at history, Goldstein explains why eliminating teacher tenure—as has happened recently in Florida and North Carolina—is a terrible mistake. Dating back to 1909 in the U.S., tenure was adapted from the highly regarded Prussian system and was backed by reformers like Harvard president Charles William Eliot to reduce the political influence over teacher appointments. Chicago adopted tenure after a superintendent fired highly effective teachers in retaliation for union activities. Over the years, opponents of tenure have included Southerners who wanted to fire black teachers in newly integrated schools and black nationalists, who wanted to fire white teachers in black schools. Past attacks on teacher tenure, Goldstein implies, don’t bode well for the future.

Similarly, Green and Goldstein’s books work in concert to dismantle some of the myths surrounding charter schools. The theory, Green notes, is that “Unfettered by unions, charter schools were able to … hire and fire on the basis of performance alone.” It is true that at many charter schools, educators work incredibly hard, teaching an extended day and then making themselves available to students in the evenings. But on average, charter schools perform only about as well as traditional public schools.

Even more academically successful charter schools are facing problems of teacher morale, as educators are often paid less to work more. Teachers report higher levels of dissatisfaction, and turnover is double that in traditional public schools. Citing the extraordinary hours expected of charter school teachers, former National Education Association president Dennis Van Roekel notes, “There’s a problem when we’re creating a job you can’t do if you have kids.”

So what is to be done? Goldstein offers a number of ideas, and Green one big idea.

To begin with, teachers shouldn’t be asked to shoulder the entire burden of lifting children out of poverty. Citing the strong benefits of choice programs that give low-income students a chance to attend economically integrated schools, Goldstein calls for federal support for such efforts. While integration used to seem hopelessly outdated, she says, “today, a growing number of charter school leaders acknowledge the research showing that integration promotes academic and social-emotional growth for all kids.” Even for advocates focused solely on the teacher quality issue, integration can be a way of connecting low-income students and great teachers.

To attract stronger teachers to the profession, Goldstein calls for an across-the-board pay raise. The U.S. has historically relied on low-paid female teachers to be “wholly unselfish, self-abnegating and morally pure,” Goldstein writes. Not surprisingly, this stingy approach has limited appeal to many top-notch college graduates, and a majority of public school teachers have below-average SAT scores. The median income for American teachers is similar to police officers and librarians and significantly less than accountants, registered nurses, or dental hygienists, Goldstein reports. In high-achieving nations like Korea, teachers have 250 percent of the local buying power of American teachers.

In high-achieving nations like Korea, teachers have 250 percent of the local buying power of American teachers.

Goldstein does call for unions to give ground on layoff policies that ignore teacher quality and are based strictly on seniority. But instead of supporting individualized merit pay, she calls for policies that reward groups of teachers for excellence so as to encourage valuable collaboration among educators. And instead of eliminating tenure, she calls for peer assistance and review programs, such as those used in Toledo, Ohio, and Montgomery County, Maryland, in which expert teachers work to improve the craft of struggling colleagues but when that does not work, recommend that employment be terminated. These reviews are more accurate than evaluations by administrators, who may not have expertise in a particular subject area.

Along the same lines, Green wants to see tests used as diagnostic tools to identify areas where teachers can improve rather than as clubs to inflict punishment. Because both education school professor and education reformers are converging around the idea that it is possible to build a better teacher, Green notes that the Gates Foundation, which has a pushed hard for a rank-and-stack approach, is now giving grants to coach teachers to improve their craft.

It is a shame that these two books are being published toward the end of the Obama administration rather than at the beginning. If their insights had been known then, Democrats might not have unilaterally disarmed in the education wars. They might have used the special opportunity provided by election of an inspiring African American president to push a genuinely forward-looking agenda that supports our nation’s teachers rather than demoralizing them.