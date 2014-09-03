Republicans have had three months to fine-tune their arguments against the Environmental Protection Agency’s big proposal to reign in greenhouse gas pollution from coal industry power plants. Now that Congress is coming back from recess, we’re getting to hear one of those arguments. Apparently House and Senate Republicans are angry that the Administration consulted a well-respected, non-profit environmental advocacy group when devising its proposal.

"The fact that an ideological and partisan group drafted a rule that places a tremendous cost on everyday Americans through increased electricity prices is harmful and outrageous.... Accordingly, these practices must cease immediately," Senator David Vitter, House Oversight Chairman Darrell Issa, and several other Republicans said in a letter.

Issa’s committee, naturally, will soon hold hearings on the matter. It’s not clear what scandal he and his colleagues expect to uncover. The accusations are loosely based on a New York Times report from July documenting how the Natural Resources Defense Council provided the “blueprint” for the EPA draft rule. Almost immediately, the Environmental Protection Agency repudiated the report publicly and in staff-wide e-mails.

Nobody denies that NRDC might have helped shape the rule. Obama Administration officials speak with advocacy groups when making policy, just like their predecessors and their counterparts on Capitol Hill. That’s called governing. Was that influence “improper”? There is little in the Times report to suggest it. The actual rule the Administration proposed is weaker than a similar proposal NRDC had been circulating publicly. By the time the final rule is issued next year, it’s likely to be weaker still, thanks to lobbing by the coal industry and other interested parties. What Republicans left out of their letter complaining of NRDC’s “unprecedented access” to EPA officials is that not that long ago, the EPA under George W. Bush was accused of lifting oil lobby proposals verbatim in its rulemaking. Of course, that situation was a little different. The oil lobby had billions of dollars in future profits at stake.