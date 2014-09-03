Keep in mind that CMS actuaries are famously conservative. In the past, they’ve tended to overestimate how much spending will rise—not because they’re imprecise or biased, but because they tend to err on the side of caution. In a conference call Wednesday, several actuaries made clear they weren’t discounting the possibility that the health care industry is becoming more efficient. One actuary said “Right now it is still too early determine” how much the health industry has changed. Others expressed similar sentiments.

“If the payment reforms have the kind of effect advocates of them expect, these projections could turn out to be conservative,” Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told me later via e-mail. “The actuaries tend to take a wait and see approach to new developments where there is little evidence as to what effect they’ll have. We are in somewhat unchartered territory here.”

Also keep in mind that, even if the conservative/skeptical take from CMS is correct, the future of health care spending looks better than the past, when it was increasing at faster pace and there was no reason to think it’d slow down anytime soon. How big a difference does that make? To quantify that, I asked Levitt to run some numbers, comparing CMS estimates from 2010 to the estimates from today. As of 2019, the average American would be saving $1,588 a year. It’s impossible to say how much of that would reflect the economy versus system-wide changes in medical care, or how much the latter would be a product of the Affordable Care Act. But the difference would be significant.

The caveat to all of this, as Levitt was quick to point out, is that CMS assumes officials have the mettle to stick with Obamacare’s reforms and that providers remain serious about reacting to those reforms by finding ways to deliver care more efficiently. “From a policy standpoint, it’s not the time to take our foot off the brake and put it on the accelerator,” Levitt says. “We have to remain vigilant about health costs just to maintain the gains so far.” Also remember that as long as health care spending is rising even a little bit faster than the economy is growing, it's still taking an ever greater share of our incomes. The impact may be smaller than expected, but it's still real—and will require finding some way to pay for it.

Update: I added that last line, which I had intended to include in the first place.