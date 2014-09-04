My beginnings are likely a familiar story to anyone who has managed to build a career as a reporter. What’s changed is what people like me are working toward. As I’ve moved up the ranks, I’ve worked for well-known, well-funded newspapers in roles ranging from staff to contract writer to freelance reporter. These organizations usually paid a living wage, but after nearly ten years as a journalist, paying to work remains an inescapable dilemma.

For years, I viewed my expenses as the operating costs faced by any small business. As long as I earned enough to make a living, I didn’t complain. Also, like many freelancers or contract reporters, I’ve often been hesitant to ask for better wages or demand newspapers cover reporting costs. No matter how long you’ve worked with a newspaper, there’s almost always someone younger and more eager who may not be as experienced but who can do the job good enough and for less money. Over time, the arrangement took a mental toll. Spending roughly a third of my earnings on expenses meant that to live and work in Afghanistan, my net pay was about the same as a janitor back in the U.S. I did make a profit and live comfortably, and I understood my main employer wasn’t in a position to provide me anything more, but after a time the arrangement wore me down.

Other lines of work might call this paying your dues, but in an industry that eliminates more jobs than it creates, what are people like me working toward? In many regards, I’ve reached the upper-tier of working journalists. I made a full-time living reporting for major news outlets and I forged a long working relationship with The Christian Science Monitor, which provided me with a contract and covered many of my expenses over the years. I was largely attracted to working with the organization because of the resources I’d seen it invest in reporter Jill Carroll, who was kidnapped in Iraq in 2006 while on assignment for the Monitor as a freelancer. In my years of working with the paper, I found they maintained a reasonable commitment to working fairly with freelancers despite budget limitations.

But for most reporters, the media has restructured in such a way that there now remain only a handful of foreign reporting positions with benefits and financial stability. Landing such a job requires not only talent and experience, but luck. Sometimes even a Pulitzer Prize isn’t enough to keep someone on the dole, as in 2009 when an Arizona reporter accepted the award months after being laid off.

If freelancers are essential to providing coverage in far-flung locations for a perpetually retracting media, employers must find a balance that allows them to make money without demoralizing those who they rely on to do the most dangerous work. Had Sotloff and Foley survived, it’s difficult for me to imagine the risks they took would have rewarded them with stable, long-term careers. Even the best newsrooms in America seem unable to offer that, but it doesn’t stop them from working with freelancers who continue to take the risk despite uncertain rewards.