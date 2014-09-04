Yes, we see in 1897, when the first teachers union is founded, this assumption that we can get away with [paying women less] because most women are married and husbands are supporting them. But actually, a lot of female teachers were not only supporting themselves but also family members—elderly parents, sometimes younger siblings if their mother was widowed or dad was unemployed. So what Margaret Haley and Katherine Goggin, the founders of the teachers union movement, say [at the turn of the 20th century] is: This is totally absurd! It’s also fascinating that teaching is tied to the expansion of public intellectual life for black women in the Progressive Era. You write particularly about educators Charlotte Forten and Anna Julia Cooper. In the black community something different is going on, because the teacher was such a beloved and respected figure. W.E.B. Du Bois argued that the “preacher and teacher” represent African-Americans’ quest for a a better life. So there is this inspiring idealism about teaching in a black community, and less [arguing] over compensation and taxation. But what’s interesting is that for Anna Julia Cooper, who spent her life as an educator, and mostly as a single woman, pay does matter. And at different points in her career, she does agitate politically to argue for higher pay. Some of the relationships between the figures in your book, and the kinds of reform they push for, recalled the history of the women’s movement itself. There are generational differences between Beecher and Anthony, class differences between the privileged Beecher and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and less privileged Cooper and Anthony. There is Stanton’s belief that women must take responsibility for liberating themselves personally, versus Cooper, who is interested in the more communal project of lifting up the race. So many of these issues still divide activists. Yes, and at the heart of so much of that is one of most interesting cleavages in feminism: whether or not the feminist in question thought teaching was a respectable job. This divides lifelong compatriots Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony: Anthony is very concerned with improving labor conditions, and in making teaching a more respectable job. Stanton, meanwhile, is going all around the country giving speeches urging people, ‘Don’t allow your daughters to become teachers!” Stanton really buys into the argument that Beecher first makes, that being a teacher is like being a mother. Stanton herself is a person who’s had a lot of difficult pregnancies, a difficult marriage in some respects, and she longs to liberate women from these expectations, from this crap work, this drudgery. Meanwhile, Anna Julia Cooper is resisting this idea, and claiming that teaching is the most exalted work because it’s a way for her to lift up her community. For Anna Julia Cooper, women’s rights are about women as community leaders, while Stanton is much more interested in the woman as being autonomous over her own destiny.

Let’s go back to Belva Lockwood, the teacher who went on to argue in front of the Supreme Court, and run for president in 1884 and 1888, for a minute. She leaves teaching and heads to politics, an example of Stanton-style feminism’s early push away from teaching, which started to happen nearly immediately after Beecher herds women into teaching. You write, in reference to Lockwood, “when ambitious women left the underfunded, often maligned teaching profession to better their lives, public education lost powerful advocates for both teachers and students needs.” This is, of course, reminiscent of the common critique that second-wave feminism, a century after Lockwood, destroyed our national education system because so many brilliant women were suddenly able to go into other fields, and did.

The trend line is just a lot longer than we assume it is. There is this notion that second-wave feminism effectively ruined teaching. But if you compare the qualifications of teachers before and after the second wave, it’s hard to see a marked drop-off in teacher quality. But I also took a lot of oral histories for this book, and there is no question that the women I interviewed who entered the profession in the 50s and early 60s had a level of ambition that today we might associate with someone who becomes, say, a Supreme Court clerk. It was just astounding. And I think most of them probably wouldn’t have become teachers in other [contemporary] circumstances. What’s interesting is that 76 percent of teachers are still women today. That’s because teaching remains the most common first step out of the working class and into the middle class. So we’re always having new generations of women who are, say, the first in their families to graduate from college. One interesting thing I just found out is that Teach for America is 73 percent female, which blew me away! Even though TFA is so much more successful at recruiting teachers of color, which is wonderful, they have the same male-female problem that the rest of the profession has. What that suggests to me is that even having this entire reform conversation about making teaching more rigorous, there is so much baggage; even the path that is perceived to be the most elite is still overwhelmingly female.

I was really interested in Beecher’s original conception of teaching as an alternative to marriage, and as a kind of monastic alternative. The idea that female teachers were supposed to be pure moral influences on children persisted for a long time. How did the sexual revolution of the late 20th century have an impact on that?

Well, for one thing, prior to the sexual revolution, teachers would often lose jobs after getting pregnant, even when they were married. There was this incredibly insane idea that kids didn’t know where babies came from. But ten years later, that practice was just done away with.