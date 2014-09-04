The New Republic announced today that President Bill Clinton will deliver the keynote address at the magazine’s centennial gala on Wednesday, November 19 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. The black-tie event will also include a performance by world-renowned jazz musician, Wynton Marsalis. "The New Republic was created to shape the course of American life—and in the course of one hundred years, we've become an American institution,” said Franklin Foer, editor of The New Republic. “Our history has made a meaningful difference in public life and is worthy of tribute—and a big party!"

Madeleine Albright, Christiane Amanpour, Drew Faust, Richard Plepler, Peter Sarsgaard, Joe Scarborough, Aaron Sorkin, George Stephanopoulos, and Fareed Zakaria will join the celebration as co-hosts.

In addition to the gala, to commemorate its one hundredth year, The New Republic will release an anthology on September 16 and an anniversary issue on November 10. Insurrections of the Mind: 100-Years of Politics and Culture in America, edited by Foer and published by HarperCollins, is a collection of more than 50 of the magazine’s most seminal essays from the past century. Foer, Chris Hughes, and other editors will give book talks across the country throughout the fall.

The anniversary issue aims to be the best issue of The New Republic yet. Double in size, it will feature pieces by Jonathan Chait, Hendrik Hertzberg, Michael Lewis, Alec MacGillis, Martha Nussbaum, Hanna Rosin, Noam Scheiber, Judith Shulevitz, Jason Zengerle, and others. The anniversary issue will pay tribute to the magazine’s history, but the focus will be on the next American century and topics that will drive the conversation for the next 100 years.