It would be tough to find anyone in Congress who doesn’t believe our tax code is too complicated and needs to be reformed. For Republicans, that often means lowering tax rates. For Democrats, it means closing tax loopholes and making the system more progressive. But if policymakers really want to clean up the tax code, they need to look at tax breaks that are embedded in our system. And the best place to start is with some of the most regressive ones: taxes breaks for homeownership.

A new report released Thursday by the Corporation for Enterprise Development, finds that homeowners collected $200 billion in 2013 from an assortment of different tax deductions. But the vast majority of those benefits accrued to the wealthy. For instance, a household in the top 0.1 percent receives an average of $17,276 in annual benefits from homeowner tax programs. For a household in the bottom 20 percent, it’s just $3. In other words, the rich receive 5,756 times as much in benefits from homeownership tax programs as the poor. That’s not that surprising, since many more upper-income households purchase homes than lower-income ones do.

There’s another way to capture the imbalance. Just look at the amount of money that the federal government is not collecting, because of these tax breaks. In 2013, the housing deductions were worth almost $70 billion for the top 20 percent of earners—and just $700 million for the bottom 20 percent of earners. Yes, that’s a factor of 100.

The traditional defense of these tax breaks is that they promote homeownership, which has been shown to have numerous additional benefits including improved health. But there’s a big problem with this argument: these deductions don’t actually subsidize homeownership. They subsidize bigger homes and more debt instead.