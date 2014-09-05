After seeing a promotional video for his luxury apartment building featuring predominantly white, young, attractive actors lounging outdoors and doing yoga, an appalled tenant wrote: “We aren’t ‘Banana Republic’ models and we don’t lounge by the pool all day. We span a lot of nationalities, body types, and sexual orientations. Thanks for only showing attractive heterosexual people.”

It’s possible the building is, in fact, much more diverse than the promo suggested. However, the sad reality is that most buildings across the country are not. 65 percent of Americans say they would like to live in a more racially diverse neighborhood, yet most people in the United States live next door to someone who looks and lives just like them. According to a 2012 Pew report, 90 percent of white Americans live in majority white neighborhoods, 41 percent of the black population lives in majority black neighborhoods, and almost half of Hispanics live near other Hispanics. It’s not just racial segregation either; a 2012 Pew study on residential segregation by income showed that twice as many upper-income households are now located in majority upper-income neighborhoods than they were in 1980. It’s not diversity you’ll find in the luxury condos of New York, San Francisco, and D.C., but “poor doors,” or separate entrances to the same building for wealthy residents and the less affluent, approved in July by the New York City government.

Curious about the upper limits of demographic comingling, we set out to find the most racially diverse apartment building in America. We asked TargetSmart, a D.C.-based political data firm to screen their national voter files for racial diversity, using voter and consumer registration data. They then applied factors such as average income, age, political affiliation, and education level to break any ties. The result: 31 Leonard Street, in the southeastern corner of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

At first that may seem unsurprising given New York’s famous diversity and millennial gentrifiers’ supposed affinity for diversity. But the most diverse building in America is not a hipster hive on Bedford Avenue. Instead, it’s 0.7 miles away, at a government-subsidized affordable housing cooperative designed for low- and middle-income families.