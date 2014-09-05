The good economic news came to a screeching halt Friday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the August jobs report. The economy added just 142,000 jobs last month, well below forecasts of 230,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 6.1 percent. In addition, the June and July reports were revised down a combined 28,000.

That’s not good, but it’s only one report and those numbers will be revised twice more. A better way to look at job growth is through the three-month moving average. When you look at it that way, you can see that the economy still has taken a slight step forward in the past few months, but Friday’s report is clearly disappointing.

It wasn’t all bad news. An alternative measure of unemployment—known as the U-6 measure—includes not just those looking for work, but also people who want a job but currently aren’t searching. That measure decreased from 12.2 percent to 12.0. Wages also ticked up 0.2 percent and the number of long-term unemployed continued its long, slow decline.

There has also been a hidden, positive trend in the labor force that hasn’t gotten much attention the past few months: the labor force participation rate has stopped declining. The labor force participation rate (LFPR) is the number of Americans who are either working or looking for work as a share of the working-age population. Like job growth, it fell sharply after the Great Recessions, but since then, it hasn’t recovered. The LFPR stands at its lowest rate since the late 1970s. Since the size of the labor force is a key determinant of economic growth—all else equal, fewer workers means fewer goods and services—this is a worrisome trend.