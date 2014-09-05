Ukraine had given up on ceasefires. Each time the government imposed one, the fighting between Ukrainian forces and separatist rebels in the east continued. If anything, the ceasefires allowed the fractious rebel battalions time to regroup and refuel before the next battle.

But on Friday, after weeks of increased violence and significant losses for Ukrainian troops, representatives from the Ukrainian, Russian, and separatist governments, at a meeting in Minsk, all said they would agree to a ceasefire starting at 6 p.m. Rebel leaders Alexander Zakharchenko, Andrei Purgin, and Igor Plotnitsky, all in suits, sat across from Ukrainian and Russian diplomats, including former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma. And at approximately 6:10 p.m., BBC correspondents in the region said they received emails from separatist leaders inviting them to a press conference next Tuesday in Moscow, on why Ukrainian forces are breaking this ceasefire. Explosions were reportedly heard north of Donetsk minutes afterwards. If you’re wondering how seriously to take this ceasefire agreement, there’s your answer.

The ceasefire agreement includes fourteen conditions, including the peaceful exchange of hostages, an end to strikes on air force planes, and humanitarian corridors. But, as The New York Times reports, “The political outcome of the conflict was not included in the cease-fire proposals.” And therein lies the problem; the only political solution the rebel leaders will accept is autonomy, which Ukraine is resolutely unwilling to give.

On Thursday, separatist leaders said they would agree to a ceasefire on the condition that the Minsk summit would offer a suitable plan for a political solution to the conflict. Their willingness to abide by the ceasefire was announced in a “Statement from the Leaders of Novorossiya” posted to the official website of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), and confirmed on the organization’s official Twitter account Friday morning. But that same day, Interfax reports that DNR leaders claimed to have entered the critical port town of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, where a new front in the conflict recently emerged. "This doesn't mean that our course for secession is over,” rebel leader Igor Plotnitsky told AP.