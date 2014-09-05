When Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Al Qaeda leader, announced in a video Wednesday that the terrorist organization had formed a new affiliate in South Asia—Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, or AQIS—some observers described the group as India-centric or part of an attempt to stave off the emergent Islamic State (IS). But both the video’s content and Al Qaeda’s steady media outreach to South Asians over the past few years tell a much different story.

In the fifty-five minute video, available in both Arabic and Urdu, al-Zawahiri says the new group was two years in the making. In other words, the preparations for AQIS began a year after Osama bin Laden was killed; after Al Qaeda’s Arab operatives in Pakistan have largely been eliminated in U.S. drone strikes and Pakistani intelligence operations; amid the strengthening of Al Qaeda affiliates in North Africa and Yemen; and well before the spread of IS and establishment of its caliphate.

Al Qaeda wants to anchor its presence in all of South Asia, not just India, anticipating both a post-American Afghanistan and a post-Zawahiri Al Qaeda As America ends its combat operations in Afghanistan, a primary motivating force for jihad in the region weakens and may disappear. And if al-Zawahiri dies or is killed, the next central Al Qaeda leader could come from one of its affiliate groups based outside the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. AQIS provides a framework for Al Qaeda to remain active in South Asia, where it has been based for almost three decades, even if its central command moves elsewhere. And, just as important, AQIS comes along with a narrative to underpin a long-term jihad in South Asia.

That narrative is Ghazwa al-Hind or the Battle of India, referenced to in a hadith or Islamic prophetic tradition. This tradition, mentioned by al-Zawahiri in the video, foretells the Muslim conquest of all of historic India and states that those who participate in this battle will be awarded Paradise in the hereafter, just like those who will take part in the great End Times war in the Levant. The area of al-Hind encompasses the core portions of Pakistan not bordering Afghanistan, along with all of India, Bangladesh, and parts of Myanmar. Al-Zawahiri and the other two men in the video, Asim Umar, the AQIS amir or leader, and Osama Mahmood, the new group’s spokesman, state that their goal is to establish an Islamic state in this entire territory while also aiding the Afghan Taliban in retaking Afghanistan.