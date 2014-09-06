I have also directed Secretary Johnson and Attorney General Holder to identify additional actions my administration can take on our own, within my existing legal authorities, to do what Congress refuses to do and fix as much of our immigration system as we can. If Congress will not do their job, at least we can do ours. I expect their recommendations before the end of summer and I intend to adopt those recommendations without further delay.

Those remarks came before the influx of unaccompanied minors at the southern border became a media spectacle and national political controversy ensued. Soon polls began to detect a shift in the public’s mood on immigration, with people worrying more about border security and treating immigration as a higher priority generally.

Vulnerable Democrats seeking reelection let the White House know, publicly and privately, that they feared an executive order would deal serious, maybe fatal, blows to their candidacies: While the ensuing debate would energize immigration reform supporters, particularly Latinos, it would also energize the conservative base. Given the political geography of the 2014 midterm elections, in which control of the Senate will depend on the ability of Democrats to hold seats in red states like Arkansas and North Carolina, the political downside seemed bigger than the political upside.

Republicans are predictably angry. They say that if Obama intends to make a major change in deportation policy, he should do it now, so that the voters have a chance to weigh in on it. "What's so cynical about today's immigration announcement is that the president isn't saying he'll follow the law, he's just saying he'll go around the law once it's too late for Americans to hold his party accountable in the November elections," Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, said. "This is clearly not decision-making designed around the best policy."

Obama's would-be allies on the left aren't taking the news any better. Via the Associated Press, Frank Sharry, executive director of America's Voice, said. "We are bitterly disappointed in the president and we are bitterly disappointed in the Senate Democrats. We advocates didn't make the reform promise; we just made the mistake of believing it. The president and Senate Democrats have chosen politics over people, the status quo over solving real problems."

Other immigration advocates questioned the apparent political logic. "It's deeply disappointing that President Obama has caved to threats from the far right and delayed doing the right thing for the millions of hardworking immigrant families who spend each waking moment in the shadows, fearing deportation,” Charles Chamberlain, Executive Director of Democracy for America, said in a prepared statement. “While some have said this move might benefit Democrats in tough races this fall, the truth is that slow-walking justice for millions will not prevent Republicans from using nativist animosity to get their base to the polls and does even less to inspire Democrats' grassroots progressive base at a critical political moment."