A few months ago, when the conventional wisdom held that Obamacare would doom Democrats in the midterms, I argued that something close to the opposite was true. That Obamacare would fade deep into the background of the race for control of the Senate, but that Democrats would likely suffer substantial losses anyhow, thanks to an unusually unfriendly electoral map, structural Democratic midterm challenges, and so on. And frustratingly, Republicans would be able to project whatever substantive meaning they’d like on to their victory, without interference from the press. An election that was barely about Obamacare at all would quickly transform into an election that was exclusively about Obamacare. An election in which Republicans claim control of the Senate will be treated as a sweeping refutation of the president, no matter how many Democratic governors states elect.

Today, the only modification I’d make is that, as things stand, Republicans will have more success claiming that victory gives them a mandate to frustrate President Obama’s pledge to extend deportation relief to millions of deeply rooted immigrants, rather than to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

And Obama created this problem for himself.

The White House isn’t even pretending that his decision to delay deportation relief wasn’t about trying to protect vulnerable Democrats. But it was also undertaken without giving adequate consideration to the possibility that those Democrats will lose anyhow.