The practice of creating narrow networks is not actually new. Insurers have been deploying this strategy on a wide scale at least since the 1980s, when they first introduced managed care. And while they backed off a bit following the 1990s, when consumers rebelled against HMO-style restrictions on care, in the last few years insurers have been introducing them again—as the pressure to hold down cost increases has grown. The approach has been particularly popular in the Obamacare marketplaces, because insurers figured that customers there would be shopping primarily on price.

So far, it looks like the insurers were right. Consumers are gravitating towards the cheapest plans (although they tend to prefer “silver” over “bronze,” most likely because silver plans entitle some people to additional financial assistance). But some consumers have been unhappy about the small networks in these plans. Doctors and hospitals have been even more angry, using the media and even the courts to pressure insurers into including them on their plans. Celebrated cases included some of the nation’s most prestigious hospitals, including, Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Seattle Children’s Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

It’s been hard to know what to make of these stories, since media accounts tend to hype them without checking critical details—like whether people unhappy with limited network plans had other, albeit more expensive, options; or whether doctors and hospitals excluded from networks could justify the higher prices they wanted. Still, the underlying questions, about what effects narrow networks actually have, are real.

The Gruber-McKnight paper addresses those questions by analyzing three years of claims data from a unique, quasi-experiment that took place in Massachusetts. (You can read the paper if you want the details.) The conclusions are pretty provocative, as these things go. People who switched to narrow network plans saved both themselves and their employers huge amounts of money: Spending on medical bills declined by approximately one-third, according to the paper. Partly this was because people were getting care only from providers that charged less, Gruber and McKnight found, and partly that was because they were seeing fewer specialists.

That wasn't necessarily good news: In theory, it could have meant that these people were getting worse medical care. But Gruber and McKnight detected no evidence of that. The hospitals in the narrow networks performed just as well on typical measures of quality. And while people were using fewer specialty services, Gruber and McKinght write, these people were also spending more time with their their general practitioners and family doctors—and less time in the emergency room. That's exactly the kind of transformation many experts say is necessary.