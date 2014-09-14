Richardson’s thesis has the virtue of imposing a clear storyline on the Republican Party’s 160-year-long history. But her book is only a reliable guide to the party’s ideological development from the Civil War to Theodore Roosevelt, which is her area of academic expertise. Her take on the GOP’s post-Eisenhower history is thinly sourced and unconvincing.

Even in the book’s early chapters, Richardson’s desire to impose a coherent narrative on the Republican Party’s history means that her focus is on Lincoln’s political ideas—which she examines with clarity and insight—rather than on the messier politics of the era. There’s little analysis here of the difficulties Lincoln encountered in trying to maintain a fractious party made up of members who previously had been Freesoilers, Barnburners, Old Whigs, and Know-Nothings, just as in later chapters there is no mention of political movements such as conservationism and prohibitionism, events such as the Bonus March and the Yalta agreements, or political actors such as Gifford Pinchot and Arthur Vandenberg.

Such omissions become more problematic when Richardson accounts for the rise of modern conservatism. She makes no attempt to grapple with the conservative intellectual revival sparked by William F. Buckley Jr. in the 1950s, or his attempts to find common ground for libertarians, traditionalists, and anti-Communists. “Buckley’s rants would have been dismissed as fringe lunacy,” she insists, “had it not been for one critical factor: race.” While Buckley’s conservatism played on racial concerns, there was much more to it than that. Richardson credits the John Birch Society for spreading Buckley’s ideas to ordinary voters, which both overestimates the Society’s political impact and ignores that Buckley expelled the organization from the conservative movement in the early 1960s. Richardson attributes Goldwater’s gaining the GOP presidential nomination in 1964 to his support from the Birch Society and extremists like Phyllis Schlafly, omitting any consideration of the sophisticated delegate-hunting operation masterminded by F. Clifton White.

Richardson is equally dismissive of the populist character of the Reagan Revolution, seeing it as merely “a screen for the business interests behind Movement Conservatism.” And she describes neoconservatives as a group “organized in 1997,” rather than as an intellectual movement that began in the 1960s as a reconsideration of the limits of liberalism amid the dislocations of that decade and the overreach of Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs.

In the end, it’s not clear that Richardson thinks that Republicans should even exist, since she emphasizes that the Lincoln-TR-Eisenhower tradition of Republicanism has migrated to the Democratic Party. Indeed, Richardson anoints Barack Obama as “the embodiment of the dream Lincoln had articulated, Theodore Roosevelt had adapted to the era of industrialization, and Eisenhower had formulated for the modern world.” But if the best Republican beliefs are identical with Democratic liberalism, and conservatism is too pernicious to function even as a check on liberalism, then why have a Republican Party at all?

There is no recognition in To Make Men Free that Lincoln’s ideas of individual merit and equal opportunity are at odds with liberal doctrines of group rights and equal outcomes, or that Democrats wholeheartedly reject both TR’s economic nationalism and Eisenhower’s pro-business fiscal conservatism. If Richardson had chosen to conceive of the Republican Party’s history in more political terms, the GOP would have appeared less as a Jekyll/Hyde character, and still less as a reincarnation of antebellum slave-ocracy. Rather, it would be seen as a party that, through most of its history, has presented itself as a vehicle for achieving the same ends of peace and prosperity favored by Democrats, but through significantly different means.

Richardson’s account is likely to find favor with liberals, since she portrays the modern Republican Party as the repository of America’s most vile traditions while the Democratic Party is heir to all the best. But partisan political allegory is no substitute for history, and no help in discerning how the Republicans might recover their identity as the Party of Lincoln.