Forty-one percent of men indicated that it is “definitely” true they have good technical skills, compared to only 11.5 percent of women.

I’ve noticed a similar distinction in the way men and women talk about their work. Men talk about how exciting their projects are; if they’re stuck on a project, they blame it on resources or lack of support from their advisor. Women talk about how they don’t know how to move on, the grant they didn’t get, how their results aren’t interesting. For men, the next step after graduating is obviously a postdoc. Women are already considering alternatives in case academia does not work out.

Take Mariana Gomez-Schiavon, a Duke Ph.D. student I met my first week of graduate school. Gomez-Schiavon says she comes off confident because she constantly applies the motto, “fake it until you make it.” She has taught herself computer programming and advanced mathematics, and convinced a reluctant professor to fund her and a group of like-minded students to compete in a prominent research competition when she was an undergrad. Yet Gomez-Schiavon downplays her accomplishments. Unless explicitly asked, she rarely mentions them. And though she knows she wants a career as a researcher, she says she is much less ambitious than her boyfriend, also a science Ph.D. student. She is quick to point out her weaknesses—that she is not results-oriented, that her research area is too theoretical—and contrasts them with her boyfriend’s strengths: He is better at discussing his work with others, he cares more about publishing papers. “It’s easier for me to compromise [my career] than it is for him,” Gomez-Schiavon says.

Or take Kate Hertweck, a postdoc at the National Evolutionary Synthesis Center. Hertweck says that she would quickly sacrifice her career for her partner. She recently accepted a position in the biology department at the University of Texas at Tyler, where she is now the first female tenure-track faculty in the department. Yet instead of feeling elation or relief, Hertweck was hesitant to accept, fearing that her boyfriend, who works from home, would not want to move. “I would hate to sacrifice his personal happiness in favor of a career that is stressful,” she says. “There are many other jobs that I think I would be happy doing.”

The persistence of this type of attitude largely derives from the persistence of gender-based norms relating to career and family. Female scientists, says psychologist Alysson Light, may be more inclined to sacrifice their careers for the sake of their partners’ because women tend to define themselves in terms of their relationships more than men do. And research by psychologist Bernadette Park has shown that women perceive conflict between their work roles and parenting roles, while men, comparatively, do not.

In many of the interviews I conducted for this piece, I saw evidence of these gender-based norms among my colleagues. When Duke biology professor Kathleen Pryer was a graduate student at Duke in the early ’90s, she was told by a male professor that women should be at home baking cookies, not messing around in the lab. While much improved, Pryer says the academic environment for women in the sciences is still more difficult than for men. Hertweck says that colleagues complain that she is too harsh when she gives strong feedback. Yet, if Hertweck is emotional, she says, people don’t know how to react. Beth Sullivan, a professor of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology at Duke, told me she was close to leaving academic science at a moment of personal distress; it was only because of a fierce and supportive mentor that she remained. Yet Sullivan points out that this is rare. “Women are not mentored as well as men,” Sullivan says. “Men get supported very differently. Women have to ask, but men typically get mentored without asking.”