Does reading make you a better person? Will fiction improve your empathy? Can great literature fix your relationship? The publishing industry seems to think so: literary appreciation as self-help is one of its most irritating recent trends. Pioneered by Alain de Botton, the genre—a first cousin to the biblio-autobigraphy, but with Buzzfeed-worthy titles—has a new, and unlikely, entry: How Adam Smith Can Change Your Life, a conservative economist’s attempt to show how the father of capitalism offers a guide to happiness. Here’s a brief and incomplete guide to the lit crit life coach genre.

How Adam Smith Can Change Your Life by Russ Roberts

Sample Advice: “When we earn the admiration of others honestly by being respectable, honorable, blameless, generous, and kind, the end result is true happiness.”

Read if you read David Brooks columns non-ironically.

How Proust Can Change Your Life by Alain de Botton