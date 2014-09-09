The New Republic’s Graeme Wood recently made a boldly obvious declaration: the U.S. should try really, really hard to hunt down and kill Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the head of the Islamic State, lest his power grows into something unstoppable. Bravo to Mr. Wood for that clear statement of purpose, but does he really believe the United States isn’t already trying to do this?

After all, the U.S. government has had a $10 million bounty on his head for some time now, putting him right alongside America’s top terror targets like the Taliban’s Mullah Omar. There are presumably drones and special operations forces looking for him. The NSA is probably collecting terabytes of signals intelligence trying to locate him. Case officers from a dozen countries—probably even Iran—are questioning their contacts looking for him.

But by merely focusing on one man, the U.S. would fall into a very simple analytic trap: that taking out the top terrorist will cause his organization to crumble. Consider this falling for “The Big Man Theory of Counterterrorism.” Al Qaeda hasn’t disappeared into the dustbin of history despite the death of Osama bin Laden, nor has Hamas vanished despite Israel taking out more than one of its leaders.

We’ve even tangled with the Islamic State in its previous iterations over the years. An airstrike killed its predecessor group, al Qaeda in Iraq’s founder, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi in June 2006, while a blast delivered from a tank killed the next two leaders, Abu Ayyub al-Masri and Abu Omar al-Baghdadi, in 2010. Yet the Islamic State is now stronger than it ever has been before.