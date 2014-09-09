Given all this, might it be time to revive those old feminist critiques?

On a recent afternoon, I met historian Fern Riddell, author of The Victorian Guide to Sex, at the British Library. There, we put our heads together and tried to think of other instances in which people travel to murder sites to ogle photographs of mutilated women. This plays out in fiction, of course; just watch any episode of "Law and Order SVU." And Jack’s victims are not the only women to have found fame as disfigured bodies. (See, for instance, the Black Dahlia). But it seems that the Ripper obsession is indulged in a particularly public and unabashed way.

Indeed, around the time of the Ripper centenary, and after some debate, Madame Tussauds museum opted not to erect an effigy of Peter Sutcliffe, the “Yorkshire Ripper,” who just seven years earlier had been convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England. “We also don’t see these kinds of images of men,” Riddell points out, “except in photos related to World War One. And we treat those images with a huge amount of respect and reverence.”

The Ripper industry, on the other hand, involves very little respect, and plenty of irreverence. This is an entertainment enterprise, pure and simply. Murder is stripped of its context; victims are stripped of their dignity. And if the murders hadn’t happened so very long ago, we would probably be very repulsed that a Ripper industry exists at all. Semi-professional “Ripperologists” (most of them male; see Ripperology magazine) pontificate at length about who Jack was—and why he killed. But we hear little of the victims and their exacting lives. Jack’s ubiquity has veiled his crimes in myth. He now stands within a Gothic literary tradition more than a historical one: rubbing fictional shoulders with the likes of Sweeney Todd, Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Jekyll, and Mr. Hyde.

And then there’s the glib treatment of the story’s violent sexual component. While there is no evidence that Jack raped his victims, he did give several of them crude hysterectomies. In one case, he walked off with a victim’s uterus. But Ripper mythology reinforces a sense that these women had it coming. The victims were all pushers of the “four-penny knee trembler”—prostitutes. Today’s Ripper tour guides give us all the titillating details. In this, the tour guides are not unlike Victorian-era journalists, who emphasized how “depraved”—and, thus, perhaps, deserving of their fate—the victims were.

On one of the several Jack the Ripper tours I went on last fall (I live not far from the tour circuit—a short walk from the ‘Jack the Clipper’ barber shop), my guide took pains to emphasize that Jack’s victims, while prostitutes, were none too easy on the eyes. He flashed an image of Annie Chapman, Jack’s second victim, and grimaced.

Jack the Ripper began to shape our modern understanding of serial killings and violent crime against women—and we are still confronting this gruesome legacy today. Dr. Thomas Bond, who analyzed the Ripper’s crimes in the nineteenth-century, is often credited with producing the first-ever psychological profile of a killer. The Austrian-German psychiatrist Richard von Krafft-Ebing—a turn-of-the-century authority on sexual crime—cited Jack as a case study of perverted sexuality. Men who kill prostitutes are still called “Rippers.” (See: Ipswich Ripper, Yorkshire Ripper, Camden Ripper, Dusseldorf Ripper, etc.) By the twentieth century, though, any clinical connotations attached to this label were gone. Jack had become more than a murderer; he was a narrative pattern, and enduring bogeyman—and a cautionary tale for women so bold as to walk the streets alone.

This persists. The London Dungeon, a museum of the macabre, is offering a new Jack the Ripper attraction. Its promotional website brings Jack to life in a fun-to-read profile. Likes: “anatomy, internal organs, knives, writing letters, and blood grafitti.” Preferred Victims: “Drunken female prostitutes, loose women.” Museum curators also offer in-character safety tips:

DO look over your shoulder. DO dress conservatively. DO go unnoticed. DO NOT flirt. DO NOT walk alone. DO NOT accept his offer to buy you a drink.

126 years later, London’s women still have much to fear in Jack.