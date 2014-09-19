Los Angeles Times:

News outlets and forgetful readers took to Twitter to enthusiastically share the findings:

A new study suggests that clenching your fist can help form memories and recall them later. Read more: http://t.co/PBLfSaAKz9 — Discovery (@Discovery) April 29, 2013

This could be great for forgetful folks like me (if I could remember which fist to clench first). By @montemorin http://t.co/NT9n0eKHWj — Karen Kaplan (@LATkarenkaplan) April 25, 2013

While others were more skeptical:

Wondering which fist to clench so you remember not to send your bad science off to an OA journal? http://t.co/AtthYeCTLn — Ian Kellar (@DrIanKellar) April 28, 2013

PLOS doing utmost to undermine credibility of OA publishing: Clenching fists almost certainly won't help your memory http://t.co/44yLdyWW8V— Jon Simons (@js_simons) April 27, 2013

One angry critic, Dr. Jon Simons (tweet above), wrote a scathing response post in the comments section of the original article on PLOS ONE, entitled “fist-clenchingly poor science.” He detailed many issues with the study, but perhaps most important, he said: “The entire premise of the study lacks foundation.” He explained that there was no evidence that fist-clenching even activates the areas of the brain associated with memory. On top of that, the sample sizes—as low as 9 participants—were simply too small to be significant.

This, in turn, prompted a response from the authors of the study, attempting to refute each of his objections individually. (At the bottom of the post is a puzzling claim: “No competing interests declared.”) Then, they subtly shift the blame: “Finally, we would like to point out that our research should not be conflated with media reporting of such research.”

Some supporters of open access—and of the particular study—came to its defense, by way of responses to Simons's post. A professor named Kate Jeffery opened a reply with: "Remind me never to submit my work to an open-commentary journal!" She complained that the post was mean-spirited, adding: "Sometimes the work done to correct [these mistakes] leads to other findings. However, if people become afraid to present their work publicly [...] then we are all the poorer for it." Another professor, John Anderson, demanded that Simons's post be removed, but PLOS ONE declined, in the interest of balance.